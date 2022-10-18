ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA

YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
Penn State’s Whiteout recruiting weekend: 10 of the biggest prospects set to visit for the Minnesota game

Penn State has a massive game tomorrow night at Beaver Stadium with Minnesota coming to town for the program’s annual Whiteout with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Happy Valley. While the game has plenty of repercussions, it is also one of the most pivotal recruiting weekends of the year with a long list of elite prospects making their intentions known to check out one of the most electric atmospheres in all of college football.
Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
Penn State OC Mike Yurcich talks Sean Clifford’s play, Drew Allar’s development, more

The last time offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich spoke with the media was back in August for Penn State’s preseason media day. A whole lot has happened since. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 entering Saturday’s tilt against Minnesota. They won at Purdue, handled Auburn and rose to No. 10 in the national rankings. But the good vibes were spoiled by a dismantling at Michigan, one remembered by the defense getting dominated but underlined by the offense’s lack of identity.
Penn State’s James Franklin on keeping Minnesota’s offense off the field, familiarity with Kirk Ciarrocca, more

When Minnesota was playing well early in the season, it was extremely difficult to force the Big Ten West team’s offense off the field. P.J. Fleck’s Golden Gophers started 4-0 before recent losses to Purdue (20-10) and Illinois (26-14). Minnesota didn’t have standout runner Mo Ibrahim available against the Boilermakers and veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game last Saturday early in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor

James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
