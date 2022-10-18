Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Rian Hammaker’s OT goal lifts East Pennsboro girls soccer past Camp Hill, 3-2
Rian Hammaker’s second goal of the game, at the 3:03 mark of overtime, lifted the East Pennsboro girls soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division contest against Camp Hill. Paelyn Bayer notched a first half goal for East Pennsboro (9-7-0), who outshot Camp Hill (10-7-1) by a...
Shadrock Kissto, Samuel Bokoyi lead Harrisburg boys soccer past Middletown and into playoffs
Harrisburg’s boys soccer team is headed to the playoffs. The Cougars punched their ticket with a 3-0 win over Middletown Thursday. Shadrock Kissto had two goals and an assist for the Cougars, and Samuel Bokoyi had a goal and an assist.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera score 3 touchdowns apiece to lift West Perry past Camp Hill
ELLIOTSBURG— Marcus Quaker and Trent Herrera put on a show during West Perry’s senior recognition game on Thursday against Camp Hill. Together, the two had a hand in all six of the Mustangs’ touchdowns and were able to push their team to a 42-20 victory against the Lions.
FOX43.com
High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA
YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Minnesota | Jones
It’s an incongruous Whiteout with Minnesota in town, a West division opponent the Nittany Lions don’t meet often but one that always seems to provide memorable contests. Here’s how the Nits can rebound from the horror movie in Ann Arbor and re-rail their season. 1. Account for...
Penn State’s Whiteout recruiting weekend: 10 of the biggest prospects set to visit for the Minnesota game
Penn State has a massive game tomorrow night at Beaver Stadium with Minnesota coming to town for the program’s annual Whiteout with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Happy Valley. While the game has plenty of repercussions, it is also one of the most pivotal recruiting weekends of the year with a long list of elite prospects making their intentions known to check out one of the most electric atmospheres in all of college football.
Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
Penn State OC Mike Yurcich talks Sean Clifford’s play, Drew Allar’s development, more
The last time offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich spoke with the media was back in August for Penn State’s preseason media day. A whole lot has happened since. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 entering Saturday’s tilt against Minnesota. They won at Purdue, handled Auburn and rose to No. 10 in the national rankings. But the good vibes were spoiled by a dismantling at Michigan, one remembered by the defense getting dominated but underlined by the offense’s lack of identity.
Penn State coach James Franklin goes in-depth on Minnesota; Lions aim for redemption against the Gophers, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature more thoughts from James Franklin on Saturday’s Minnesota matchup, plus best bets for the game as the Lions seek redemption for last week’s blowout loss to Michigan. Franklin had plenty more to say on his weekly radio show about Penn...
After a ‘butt-kicking’ at Michigan, Penn State forced to rebound vs. Minnesota’s running game
Sunday was difficult for Penn State’s defense. For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions had to walk into the Lasch Building after a loss, and a worrisome one at that. In the words of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s 41-17 defeat at The Big House was a “butt-kicking in every which way a butt can be kicked.”
Penn State’s James Franklin on keeping Minnesota’s offense off the field, familiarity with Kirk Ciarrocca, more
When Minnesota was playing well early in the season, it was extremely difficult to force the Big Ten West team’s offense off the field. P.J. Fleck’s Golden Gophers started 4-0 before recent losses to Purdue (20-10) and Illinois (26-14). Minnesota didn’t have standout runner Mo Ibrahim available against the Boilermakers and veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game last Saturday early in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
WWE is bringing its holiday tour to Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets
World Wrestling Entertainment, aka the WWE, is coming to central Pa. to help celebrate the holidays. The WWE Live Holiday Tour will come to the Giant Center in Hershey at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and can be purchased at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and...
Centre Daily
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor
James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
Mid Penn Bank and HACC are teaming up to provide free college courses for Harrisburg-area students
Mid Penn Bank (MPB) is collaborating with HACC to offer free higher education to its current employees as well as to Harrisburg area high school students interested in pursuing a career in banking. Through the partnership, the first 15 credits of coursework will focus on understanding the financial services industry...
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0