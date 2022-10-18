Penn State has a massive game tomorrow night at Beaver Stadium with Minnesota coming to town for the program’s annual Whiteout with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Happy Valley. While the game has plenty of repercussions, it is also one of the most pivotal recruiting weekends of the year with a long list of elite prospects making their intentions known to check out one of the most electric atmospheres in all of college football.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO