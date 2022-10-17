ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Velasco scores game-winning penalty in shootout for Dallas

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs.

Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals.

Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes dove to his right to deny Wil Trapp on Minnesota's second penalty attempt.

The teams played two 15-minute overtime sessions after ending regulation tied at 1-all. Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was first to a long ball over the defense and he found an open Reynoso at the top of the box for a strike from distance.

Facundo Quignon tied it in the 64th by heading in a corner kick . Minnesota appeared to score a few seconds later, but Reynoso was ruled to be in an offside position.

Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
