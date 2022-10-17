ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglr.com

Wisconsin confident it can keep winning without Johnny Davis

“I feel like it’s every year where no one expects us to do anything,” senior forward Tyler Wahl said. “And we just stick to our Wisconsin plan, take it day by day, play the games, go through the scouting report and play some good, fundamental basketball. I’m pretty excited for what we have in store.”
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy