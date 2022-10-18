Read full article on original website
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria Wednesday
(Alexandria, MN)—The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured following a crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Carneva Acres NE in Alexandria Township. Authorities say a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Julie Lynn Johnson,...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place for the new Hwy. 29 overpass in Glenwood
(Glendwood, MN)--A ribbon cutting ceremony with guest speakers took place on Monday, October 17th to mark the first car to drive over the new Hwy. 29 overpass bridge in Glenwood. The first car was driven by Pope County Commissioner Gordy Wagner. It was then followed by Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Glenwood...
Woman arrested for DUI, abuse
SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Sisseton Wednesday. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a violation on Highway 10 around 3 p.m. During a search, illegal drugs were found inside the car. There were also three kids inside...
Marjorie Wheeler
Marjorie Wheeler, age 100 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home is Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services for Marjorie Wheeler are pending with the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
William “Bill” Setzer
William “Bill” Setzer, age 88 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Elbow Lake, MN. Memorial gathering for Bill Setzer will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. service at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Homes in Hoffman, MN, with Pastor Mark Mathews officiating.
Correll Family Honored for Outstanding Service as Volunteers for the National Weather Service
(From the NOAA’s National Weather Service release) The Hanson Family Honored for Outstanding Service as Volunteer Cooperative Observer. NOAA’s National Weather Service has selected Charles Hanson and Randall Hanson, both residents of Correll, Minnesota, as the recipients of the 2022 Family Heritage Award for 50 years of distinguished service to the Nation through the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP program). Ryan Vipond, Meteorologist, will present the award to Mr. Randall Hanson during a webinar ceremony to be held on October 24th, 2022 beginning at 12PM that can be accessed at:
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Donald L. Meyer
Donald Meyer, age 87 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Visitation for Don Meyer will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN. Memorial services for Donald L. Meyer will be...
Cougars Elison Named To D3 Football’s Team of the Week
MORRIS, Minn. – University of Minnesota Morris junior cornerback Garrett Elison was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week on Monday following a 27-0 victory for the Cougars this past weekend at Crown College. The Minnesota Morris defense totaled five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and four turnovers on...
