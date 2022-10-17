Read full article on original website
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
One Thing Separates Vikings from Elite Tier
The Minnesota Vikings are cruising in 2022, a development totally unforeseen by most. But one thing separates the franchise from an elite tier of NFL teams. Minnesota’s 3rd Quarter performance — almost a standalone trait — is the item disallowing the Vikings classification as an elite team akin to the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles.
Steelers reportedly benched Mitchell Trubisky after 'heated exchange' with Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin originally benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during the 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and has kept Pickett atop his depth chart since. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered more information about that decision in a piece published Monday.
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
Analysts: Tom Brady could leave Buccaneers, retire before end of season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio have added their names to the list of people questioning if Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will finish the 2022 NFL season as an active player. As Jenna Lemoncelli explained for the New York Post, Simms was asked...
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans
At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
Steelers Now Willing To Listen To Offers For Mason Rudolph At Trade Deadline; CB William Jackson III Has Potential Landing Place In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph has been at the forefront of trade rumors for months now. After the team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett, Rudolph was always likely to end up as the No. 3 QB. While he actually performed quite well in training camp, he was still handed third-string duties. As a result, he’s been a gameday inactive throughout the season.
Ravens Make Six Roster Moves
The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
Golden Tate appears to throw shade at former teammate Russell Wilson
Over the first two years of his NFL career in 2012 and 2013, one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets with the Seattle Seahawks was wide receiver Golden Tate. With Tate having last appeared in an NFL game in 2020, the 34-year-old took to Twitter following the Denver Broncos' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to seemingly take a shot at his former signal-caller.
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star
Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
New York Giants could be getting more reinforcements on the defensive line in Week 7
The New York Giants got a bit healthier in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, returning both Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson to bolster both sides of the football. However, they are still rehabilitating several impact players, one of which is a second-year pass rusher for whom the Giants had elevated expectations for.
Russell Wilson denies trouble in Broncos locker room: 'There is no division'
The Broncos are in a dark hole after a dreadful 2-4 start, and it doesn't look like there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Instead of banding together, they might be falling apart. Russell Wilson tried to hide cracks in a postgame news conference, saying "there is no...
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, Steelers, Chase Claypool, Mason Rudolph
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a few GMs he’s talked to are positive the Packers are looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. One possibility Fowler thinks makes a lot of sense is Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
