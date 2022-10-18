ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Orange Park tackle Roderick Kearney earns spot in Under Armour All-America game

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – As a high school football player, there aren’t many honors bigger than being named to the Under Armour All-America team. Since 2006, only two players from Clay County high schools had earned a spot in the game, Oakleaf’s Shaq Quarterman, now with the Jaguars, and Fleming Island’s Ian Silberman, who spent five years in the NFL.
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Trinity solidifies its spot at the top; Bolles back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Mr. Kenneth Solomon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students. No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success

The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
News4Jax.com

Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
News4Jax.com

Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
News4Jax.com

First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Becoming Collegiate Academy” — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in North Jacksonville. It is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The new charter school currently serves kindergarten and first grade and plans to...
News4Jax.com

Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company. It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across...
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
