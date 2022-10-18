Read full article on original website
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Full schedule, top 4 games of Week 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 9 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by...
Could the Georgia-Florida Game be leaving Jacksonville?
Kirby Smart has voiced his displeasure about the neutral site of their rivalry game with Florida in the past. With the contract set with Jacksonville set to expire after 2023, could a change be coming?
News4Jax.com
Orange Park tackle Roderick Kearney earns spot in Under Armour All-America game
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – As a high school football player, there aren’t many honors bigger than being named to the Under Armour All-America team. Since 2006, only two players from Clay County high schools had earned a spot in the game, Oakleaf’s Shaq Quarterman, now with the Jaguars, and Fleming Island’s Ian Silberman, who spent five years in the NFL.
News4Jax.com
Week 9 high school football picks: Big showdowns await Bartram, Jackson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *. Last week: 26-9...
News4Jax.com
‘We all have challenges in life’: Fernandina football player born without lower part of arm adapts, overcomes
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Nolan Blackard, a junior right tackle for the Fernandina Beach Pirates, was born without the lower part of his left arm and wears a prosthetic most days. On the football field, he leaves it behind. “I am no different than anybody else,” Nolan said. “I...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Trinity solidifies its spot at the top; Bolles back in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America Game
Orange Park High School senior Roderick Kearney has been invited to play in the Under Armour Next All-America Game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Teacher of the Week: Mr. Kenneth Solomon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students. No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success
The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
'This is really exciting news': Tony Khan looking forward to father's future in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguar Owner Shad Khan has focused much of his development energy on Downtown Jacksonville. So it came as a bit of a surprise last week when he announced plans to buy a beaches area staple, the Lemon Bar. "This is really exciting news that he made...
News4Jax.com
Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
News4Jax.com
Duval County educator soars high during once-in-a-lifetime ride with the Blue Angels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County educator got the ride of a lifetime Wednesday – flying with the Blue Angels. The Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team is gearing up their air shows this weekend at NAS Jacksonville and one lucky person was chosen to fly with the Blue Angels.
News4Jax.com
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
News4Jax.com
First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Becoming Collegiate Academy” — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in North Jacksonville. It is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The new charter school currently serves kindergarten and first grade and plans to...
News4Jax.com
Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company. It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Jacksonville 2022 Florida: Events, Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Jacksonville this year? This post covers Christmas Jacksonville 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Jacksonville; Jacksonville Christmas events; where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville mom says son traumatized after active shooter drill left him locked out of classroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother told News4JAX that her fifth-grade son is traumatized after an active shooter drill at school went wrong. The school district said the incident is a perfect example of why it has safety drills. The mother said her son had just left the classroom...
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
