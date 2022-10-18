Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Community celebration of The People’s Pantry October 24
Great Barrington — As part of an ongoing effort to support individuals facing food insecurity, an incentive is underway in conjunction with The People’s Pantry—one conceived of by a dedicated group of English- and Spanish-speaking customers who have organized a raffle, gathered prizes, and spent the past two months selling $5 tickets throughout the community. To date, they have raised almost $4,000—proceeds which will go toward filling the proverbial bag in the aptly named Help-Fill-The-Bag fundraiser—and the drawing will be held Monday, October 24 at 3:30 p.m. on the lawn at Saint James Place.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Pittsfield Halloween Festival; Caribbean Art Conference; FilmColumbia; Symposium on Social Justice; LitNet headquarters opens; Family Science Night
Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival. Pittsfield— Attend Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Festival will include activities for all ages, vendors, live music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl from 7 p.m. till midnight. Retailers and restaurants downtown will also be open late. 20+ local vendors will be offering jewelry, clothing, candles, art, Halloween gifts, and more for sale.
Reader Raves 2023 Gala celebrates the winners (photos)
Over 500 guests came to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Reader Raves contest. Tens of thousands of votes were cast by readers of The Republican and MassLive, culminating in the best of the best celebrating their wins at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
iBerkshires.com
Eliza Edens To Perform at the Store at Five Corners
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:00 p.m. the indie folk rock bands Eliza Edens Band and Collect Calls will perform at the Store at Five Corner. The four-person Eliza Edens Band will follow the opening act Collect Calls, a singer-songwriter collective that includes Lily Goldberg, Jason Bascasa and Karl Mullen. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
westernmassnews.com
Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – In this offering from Maureen White Kirkby of Barnbrook Realty, the views will seduce you and the house will enchant you. Transformations – Clark + Green Architects supervise the...
theberkshireedge.com
Ninth annual ThinkFOOD conference explores food practices and traditions
Great Barrington — It was a day of exploring food practices and traditions at the ninth annual ThinkFOOD conference held at Bard College at Simon’s Rock on Saturday, October 15. The event was organized by The Center For Food Studies and included various workshops and lectures featuring representatives from various organizations.
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Cadillac Crew’ at Shakespeare & Company through October 29
Written by Tori Sampson, directed by taneisha duggan. Audiences, nowadays—and thanks to early “Pippin” commercials on TV—leap to their feet at every curtain call to accord a standing ovation, even to the most mediocre performances. They just love to get in the act, those audiences. This new play, “Cadillac Crew” by Tori Sampson, produced by WAM Theatre, is the first play I’ve seen in a long time that truly deserves a standing ovation. It is tight, terse, full of meaning and certain history, defined by a talented director, designed by those with a sure eye for character and relevant eras, and acted with consistent brilliance. You rise for this show and show your deep appreciation for such a work of art—a work of life.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
theberkshireedge.com
Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, formerly of Great Barrington
Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, of Arlington, Va., and a former resident of Great Barrington, died October 14, 2022 with her daughters at her side as she crossed the finish line of a well-lived life. She was born April 19, 1934 to Casey and Adron (Cunningham) Mars, in Lobelville, Tenn. At...
thereminder.com
Longmeadow superintendent on middle schools: ‘Doing nothing is not an option’
LONGMEADOW – As the town approaches the Oct. 25 Special Town Meeting, Longmeadow Public Schools made the case for one or more new middle schools in hopes that voters will support the initiative with their wallets. On Oct. 12, Superintendent M. Martin O’Shea was joined by Town Manager Lyn...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Cambridge restaurant closes, looks for new owner
The Bog, located at 52 East Main Street in Cambridge, has closed as of October 17. The owner Mark Harwood made the announcement in a Facebook post that morning.
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
theberkshireedge.com
THE DEVELOPER (Part Three): Ian Rasch is relocating his Mahaiwe Block residential tenants. What should other downtown tenants expect?
Aside from simmering controversy over a $250,000 town grant for historic-restoration work at 343 Main Street and curiosity about his plans for the Prospect Lake Park campground, what put real-estate developer Ian Rasch squarely in the public eye this year was his acquisition of the historic Mahaiwe Block on the corner of Castle and Main in the heart of downtown Great Barrington.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Comments / 0