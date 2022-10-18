ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Community celebration of The People’s Pantry October 24

Great Barrington — As part of an ongoing effort to support individuals facing food insecurity, an incentive is underway in conjunction with The People’s Pantry—one conceived of by a dedicated group of English- and Spanish-speaking customers who have organized a raffle, gathered prizes, and spent the past two months selling $5 tickets throughout the community. To date, they have raised almost $4,000—proceeds which will go toward filling the proverbial bag in the aptly named Help-Fill-The-Bag fundraiser—and the drawing will be held Monday, October 24 at 3:30 p.m. on the lawn at Saint James Place.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Pittsfield Halloween Festival; Caribbean Art Conference; FilmColumbia; Symposium on Social Justice; LitNet headquarters opens; Family Science Night

Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival. Pittsfield— Attend Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Festival will include activities for all ages, vendors, live music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl from 7 p.m. till midnight. Retailers and restaurants downtown will also be open late. 20+ local vendors will be offering jewelry, clothing, candles, art, Halloween gifts, and more for sale.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Eliza Edens To Perform at the Store at Five Corners

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:00 p.m. the indie folk rock bands Eliza Edens Band and Collect Calls will perform at the Store at Five Corner. The four-person Eliza Edens Band will follow the opening act Collect Calls, a singer-songwriter collective that includes Lily Goldberg, Jason Bascasa and Karl Mullen. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
CHESHIRE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation

Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
PALMER, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – In this offering from Maureen White Kirkby of Barnbrook Realty, the views will seduce you and the house will enchant you. Transformations – Clark + Green Architects supervise the...
OTIS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Ninth annual ThinkFOOD conference explores food practices and traditions

Great Barrington — It was a day of exploring food practices and traditions at the ninth annual ThinkFOOD conference held at Bard College at Simon’s Rock on Saturday, October 15. The event was organized by The Center For Food Studies and included various workshops and lectures featuring representatives from various organizations.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Cadillac Crew’ at Shakespeare & Company through October 29

Written by Tori Sampson, directed by taneisha duggan. Audiences, nowadays—and thanks to early “Pippin” commercials on TV—leap to their feet at every curtain call to accord a standing ovation, even to the most mediocre performances. They just love to get in the act, those audiences. This new play, “Cadillac Crew” by Tori Sampson, produced by WAM Theatre, is the first play I’ve seen in a long time that truly deserves a standing ovation. It is tight, terse, full of meaning and certain history, defined by a talented director, designed by those with a sure eye for character and relevant eras, and acted with consistent brilliance. You rise for this show and show your deep appreciation for such a work of art—a work of life.
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, formerly of Great Barrington

Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, of Arlington, Va., and a former resident of Great Barrington, died October 14, 2022 with her daughters at her side as she crossed the finish line of a well-lived life. She was born April 19, 1934 to Casey and Adron (Cunningham) Mars, in Lobelville, Tenn. At...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Hot 99.1

Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?

I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
COLONIE, NY
theberkshireedge.com

THE DEVELOPER (Part Three): Ian Rasch is relocating his Mahaiwe Block residential tenants. What should other downtown tenants expect?

Aside from simmering controversy over a $250,000 town grant for historic-restoration work at 343 Main Street and curiosity about his plans for the Prospect Lake Park campground, what put real-estate developer Ian Rasch squarely in the public eye this year was his acquisition of the historic Mahaiwe Block on the corner of Castle and Main in the heart of downtown Great Barrington.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

BHS Announces Two New Trustees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
PITTSFIELD, MA

