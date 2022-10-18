Written by Tori Sampson, directed by taneisha duggan. Audiences, nowadays—and thanks to early “Pippin” commercials on TV—leap to their feet at every curtain call to accord a standing ovation, even to the most mediocre performances. They just love to get in the act, those audiences. This new play, “Cadillac Crew” by Tori Sampson, produced by WAM Theatre, is the first play I’ve seen in a long time that truly deserves a standing ovation. It is tight, terse, full of meaning and certain history, defined by a talented director, designed by those with a sure eye for character and relevant eras, and acted with consistent brilliance. You rise for this show and show your deep appreciation for such a work of art—a work of life.

LENOX, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO