Viola, AR

Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic ends Friday at Norfork

Friday’s high school basketball schedule includes the final day of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic at Norfork. The girls’ game between Mammoth Spring and Bergman tips off at 4, Norfork’s boys meet Mammoth Spring at 5:15, and Calico Rock plays a doubleheader against Ozark Mountain starting with the girls at 6:30.
NORFORK, AR
Salem, Marshall volleyball teams fall in district semifinals

Salem’s volleyball team ended up losing its semifinal match in 3A-Northwest District Tournament Wednesday at Harding Academy in Searcy. The Lady Greyhounds fell in straight sets as the host Lady Wildcats posted scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17. Marshall took top-seeded St. Joseph to all five sets but came...
SEARCY, AR
Tuesday volleyball results includes MHHS winning on Senior Night

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a good Senior Night on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers took their home finale in straight sets as they defeated Greenbrier 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22. Lindsay Jensen led Mountain Home with 12 kills, 21 assists, three aces and three blocks; Carson Schmitz had 12 kills, 10 digs, 10 assists and four aces; Anna McCarn provided seven kills; Addison Martz finished with 11 digs; Ali Czanstkowski added eight digs; and Emma Wilber ended up with three kills and two blocks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Friday football schedule includes homecoming night for MH

Friday’s high school football schedule includes homecoming night for Mountain Home. The Bombers return to the home field for the first time in three weeks by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, but for Mountain Home,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Melbourne QB named Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week

Trey Wren (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Melbourne High School quarterback Trey Wren was able to set two personal records of his own and tie another on Friday, leading the Bearkatz to their first ever 7-0 start. His efforts led to him being named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.
MELBOURNE, AR
Hasselwander to be inducted into MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor

In addition to athletes, teams and coaches, the MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor traditionally recognizes others that contribute or show support for Bomber athletics. That trend will continue when local businessman and Bomber Booster Foundation President Brad Hasselwander gets enshrined at this weekend’s banquet. Hasselwander has been the chief...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Former Bomber named Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (10/19/22)  A former Mountain Home Bomber has picked up a big honor. After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home native clocked...
JONESBORO, AR
MHHS homecoming parade float voting now open

Polls are now open for the Mountain Home High School best class homecoming float. Visit ktlo.com/floatvote to choose a favorite between the senior, junior, sophomore and freshman class float. Voting will be open until Friday evening at 7 and winners will be announced prior to kickoff.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Injuries reported after motorcycle struck a deer Sunday night

A Mountain Home woman sustained injuries when the motorcycle she was riding as a passenger struck a deer crossing U.S. Highway 62/412 West in accident Sunday night. Forty-two-year-old Teresa Justice of Mountain Home was transported to Baxter Health for treatment. The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Robert E. Johnson of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
New record low temperature set Wednesday morning

The early season cold snap in the Twin Lakes Area has led to a new record low temperature being set. At the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, the low Wednesday morning reached 26 degrees. This breaks the old record of 28 degrees set in 1989.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Margaret “Meg” Carlson, 60, Lakeview (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 60-year-old Margaret “Meg” Carlson of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals.Margaret “Meg” Carlson died Thursday in Little Rock.
LAKEVIEW, AR
Wright to receive Bob Knight Bomber Spirit Award at MHEF Night of Honors

The Mountain Home Education Foundation will be recognizing one of its former board members at Thursday evening’s Night of Honors with an honor named after a long-time voice at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot. Julie Wright will be enshrined into the Hall of Honor’s Class of 2022 with the first Bob Knight Bomber Spirit Award.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races this weekend

Beans will be cooking in the autumn air as the 40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races begin in Mountain View, Ark. this weekend. Live music, food vendors, an artisan market, lots of beans, and the famous outhouse races will all be part of the fun. The action begins...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR

