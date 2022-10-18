Read full article on original website
KTLO
Thursday volleyball results include MHHS winning regular season finale
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team wrapped up the regular season on a winning note on Thursday. The Lady Bombers picked up a straight-set victory as they defeated Alma 25-21, 25-22 and 25-21. Salem ended up finishing fourth in the 3A-Northwest District Tournament at Harding Academy in Searcy. The...
KTLO
Calico Rock teams lose, Ozark Mountain wins in Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic
Two area schools sent their teams to Norfork on Thursday for the third night of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic. Calico Rock has a rough outing as they were swept by Bay. The Lady Pirates were edged out by the Lady Yellowjackets 40-37. Calico Rock also fell to Bay 73-65 in the boys’ game.
KTLO
Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic ends Friday at Norfork
Friday’s high school basketball schedule includes the final day of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic at Norfork. The girls’ game between Mammoth Spring and Bergman tips off at 4, Norfork’s boys meet Mammoth Spring at 5:15, and Calico Rock plays a doubleheader against Ozark Mountain starting with the girls at 6:30.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork girls winning opener in Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic
The Norfork High School girls’ basketball team began the season Tuesday with a victory on their home floor. The Lady Panthers began the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic with an 84-51 victory over Lead Hill. Elsewhere, Ozark Mountain’s high school teams were able to pick up a sweep at...
KTLO
MH gets 2 junior high football wins at West Memphis West
Mountain Home was able to pick up two junior high football victories Thursday at West Memphis West. The Junior Bombers took the freshman game over the Blue Imps 36-22. In addition, Mountain Home shut out West 16-0 in the eighth grade contest.
KTLO
Bakersfield, Dora volleyball teams begin district play Friday
Two area high school volleyball teams will be in Eminence on Friday for their openers in the Class 1, District 7 Tournament. Dora takes on the host Redwings at 5, and Bakersfield plays Couch at 7.
KTLO
Salem, Marshall volleyball teams fall in district semifinals
Salem’s volleyball team ended up losing its semifinal match in 3A-Northwest District Tournament Wednesday at Harding Academy in Searcy. The Lady Greyhounds fell in straight sets as the host Lady Wildcats posted scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17. Marshall took top-seeded St. Joseph to all five sets but came...
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball results includes MHHS winning on Senior Night
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a good Senior Night on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers took their home finale in straight sets as they defeated Greenbrier 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22. Lindsay Jensen led Mountain Home with 12 kills, 21 assists, three aces and three blocks; Carson Schmitz had 12 kills, 10 digs, 10 assists and four aces; Anna McCarn provided seven kills; Addison Martz finished with 11 digs; Ali Czanstkowski added eight digs; and Emma Wilber ended up with three kills and two blocks.
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes two Mountain Home teams going toward the Mississippi River for an outing with West Memphis West. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Atkins, Melbourne makes the trip to Newport, and Harrison hosts...
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes homecoming night for MH
Friday’s high school football schedule includes homecoming night for Mountain Home. The Bombers return to the home field for the first time in three weeks by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, but for Mountain Home,...
KTLO
Melbourne QB named Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week
Trey Wren (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Melbourne High School quarterback Trey Wren was able to set two personal records of his own and tie another on Friday, leading the Bearkatz to their first ever 7-0 start. His efforts led to him being named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.
KTLO
Hasselwander to be inducted into MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor
In addition to athletes, teams and coaches, the MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor traditionally recognizes others that contribute or show support for Bomber athletics. That trend will continue when local businessman and Bomber Booster Foundation President Brad Hasselwander gets enshrined at this weekend’s banquet. Hasselwander has been the chief...
KTLO
Former Bomber named Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week
JONESBORO, Ark. (10/19/22) A former Mountain Home Bomber has picked up a big honor. After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home native clocked...
KTLO
MHHS homecoming parade float voting now open
Polls are now open for the Mountain Home High School best class homecoming float. Visit ktlo.com/floatvote to choose a favorite between the senior, junior, sophomore and freshman class float. Voting will be open until Friday evening at 7 and winners will be announced prior to kickoff.
KTLO
“Fundraiser for the Kids”, featuring the Jerry Hopper Band Saturday night
Saturday evening, a fundraiser to benefit the North Arkansas Youth Center in Cotter will held at the youth center (the Old Cotter Gym) from 5 until 8. Matt Kapshandy and Jerry Hopper joined MJ Haworth on KTLO’s Talk of the Town to talk about the fundraiser and the youth center in Cotter.
KTLO
Injuries reported after motorcycle struck a deer Sunday night
A Mountain Home woman sustained injuries when the motorcycle she was riding as a passenger struck a deer crossing U.S. Highway 62/412 West in accident Sunday night. Forty-two-year-old Teresa Justice of Mountain Home was transported to Baxter Health for treatment. The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Robert E. Johnson of...
KTLO
New record low temperature set Wednesday morning
The early season cold snap in the Twin Lakes Area has led to a new record low temperature being set. At the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, the low Wednesday morning reached 26 degrees. This breaks the old record of 28 degrees set in 1989.
KTLO
Margaret “Meg” Carlson, 60, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 60-year-old Margaret “Meg” Carlson of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals.Margaret “Meg” Carlson died Thursday in Little Rock.
KTLO
Wright to receive Bob Knight Bomber Spirit Award at MHEF Night of Honors
The Mountain Home Education Foundation will be recognizing one of its former board members at Thursday evening’s Night of Honors with an honor named after a long-time voice at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot. Julie Wright will be enshrined into the Hall of Honor’s Class of 2022 with the first Bob Knight Bomber Spirit Award.
whiterivernow.com
40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races this weekend
Beans will be cooking in the autumn air as the 40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races begin in Mountain View, Ark. this weekend. Live music, food vendors, an artisan market, lots of beans, and the famous outhouse races will all be part of the fun. The action begins...
