The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a good Senior Night on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers took their home finale in straight sets as they defeated Greenbrier 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22. Lindsay Jensen led Mountain Home with 12 kills, 21 assists, three aces and three blocks; Carson Schmitz had 12 kills, 10 digs, 10 assists and four aces; Anna McCarn provided seven kills; Addison Martz finished with 11 digs; Ali Czanstkowski added eight digs; and Emma Wilber ended up with three kills and two blocks.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO