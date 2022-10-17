Cisco Announces Native Microsoft Teams Support for Webex Devices to Deliver a New Level of Meeting Flexibility

Read full article on original website
AnsibleFest 2022: Ansible Comes Into Its Own, the Power of Open Source Reigns, the Edge is Automated, and Ops-As-Code Goes Mainstream
Analyst Take: AnsibleFest 2022, Ansible’s annual event entering into its 10th year, did not disappoint. As hybrid multi-cloud starts to become the default option for many enterprises, especially larger enterprises, the need to automate for operations teams becomes more vital. And as an open source project, Ansible has a long history of being at the forefront of driving the operations-as-code movement.
Feeling burnt out? The stress of toggling between apps with the Alt-Tab buttons may be to blame, study suggests
Research by the Harvard Business Review found employees spend up to five working weeks a year toggling between apps, Bloomberg reported.
Intel IDM 2.0 Next Steps
The Six Five team discusses what’s to come with Intel’s IDM 2.0. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Transforming the Global Workforce One Digital Worker at a Time – The Six Five Summit Session
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Automation AI ML Data Analytics Spotlight Keynote with Mihir Shukla, CEO & Co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. With 12 tracks and over 70 pre-recorded video sessions, The Six Five Summit showcases an exciting lineup of leading technology experts whose insights will help prepare you for what’s now and what’s next in digital transformation as you continue to scale and pivot for the future. You will hear cutting edge insights on business agility, technology-powered transformation, thoughts on strategies to ensure business continuity and resilience, along with what’s ahead for the future of the workplace.
IBM Q3 2022 Revenue Up 6% to $14.4B, Beating Estimates
Analyst Take: IBM’s Q3 earnings just gave the market a good lead into the upcoming wave of tech earnings reports that will arrive over the next several weeks. This positive report gives Big Blue and the market some welcome good news after a long and topsy-turvy summer of market fluctuations.
