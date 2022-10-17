Microsoft and Cisco Partnership Focuses on Interoperability, Bringing Microsoft Teams to Cisco Meeting Devices

Read full article on original website
Related
Meta and Microsoft are teaming up to create the workplace from hell
The year is 2077. Your brain is now hooked up to the Microsoft Office Metaverse.
futurumresearch.com
Kyndryl IBM, and Microsoft
The Six Five team discusses the Kyndryl and IBM collaboration. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
futurumresearch.com
We are LIVE! Talking Google, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Cloudera, Intel IDM 2.0, Biden visits IBM – The Six Five Webcast
On this episode of The Six Five Webcast, leading global tech analysts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead analyze the tech industry’s biggest news each and every week. For a deeper look into each topic, please click on the links above. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so you never miss an episode.
futurumresearch.com
Making Hybrid Work, Work – The Six Five Summit Session
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Collaboration CX Contact Center Spotlight Keynote with Aruna Ravichandran, SVP & CMO, Webex by Cisco. With 12 tracks and over 70 pre-recorded video sessions, The Six Five Summit showcases an exciting lineup of leading technology experts whose insights will help prepare you for what’s now and what’s next in digital transformation as you continue to scale and pivot for the future. You will hear cutting edge insights on business agility, technology-powered transformation, thoughts on strategies to ensure business continuity and resilience, along with what’s ahead for the future of the workplace.
futurumresearch.com
Cisco Announces Native Microsoft Teams Support for Webex Devices to Deliver a New Level of Meeting Flexibility
Analyst Take: In a world where at least half the enterprise leverages multiple meeting platforms, being tied to a single ecosystem can be limiting for hardware vendors. As the world continues to transition offices to post-pandemic hybrid-enabled workplaces, the need for flexibility within the meeting space has never been greater. While laptops, tablets and phones can change between Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom, Google Meet, and others on a moment’s notice, room devices tend to be tethered to a single meeting service with a guest-join option when participating with another service’s meeting. The resulting experience challenges adopting organizations as meeting spaces lack the same level of flexibility between meeting platforms as personal devices. The challenge of interoperability is driving hardware vendors to rethink the meeting room experience towards a more agnostic approach, much like the Webex devices team has just announced.
ffnews.com
Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform Drives Automation and Operational Efficiency With Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform (CA-GIP) adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support the organization’s cultural shift to an automation-centric strategy, increasing operational efficiency for DevOps teams. Working with Red Hat, CA-GIP has automated infrastructure operations, scaled automation across tens of thousands of servers, and achieved return on investment (ROI) in just one year.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
aiexpress.io
Oracle teams up with NVIDIA to quicken enterprise AI adoption
Oracle and NVIDIA have fashioned a multi-year partnership to assist prospects remedy enterprise challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The collaboration goals to carry the total NVIDIA accelerated computing stack – from GPUs to techniques to software program—to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI is including tens of hundreds...
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers.
salestechstar.com
New Enterprise Communications Report Finds 90% of Business Leaders Prefer Phone Over Other Communication Tools
95% of business decision makers say voice is important for customer engagement and revenue generation. RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, released results of a new enterprise communications report that surveyed business leaders and technology decision makers on their current and anticipated phone and technology use. The research revealed telephony is as relevant as ever for businesses of all sizes–and is a strategic driver of customer experience and top-line revenue.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
futurumresearch.com
Microsoft’s Dominance on Full Display in a Week Full of Industry News
Analyst Take: As reported in the Wainhouse Online Meeting Spotcheck for Q2 of 2022 and the Enterprise Calling Spotcheck for the same quarter, Microsoft Teams has become the #1 Online Meeting and the #1 Cloud Calling provider globally. This is an incredible achievement for a product that was started at a hackathon and was launched globally in 2017. Much of its success is rooted in the power of the Office 365 bundle, which placed Microsoft Teams on the devices of millions of customers. But the real traction came with the advent of the global COVID-19 pandemic, when IT teams the world over realized that they already had a solution to the new collaborative demands of their organizations that had immediately shifted to remote work. That moment was followed by Microsoft’s decision to lean hard into the product and invest in making it a feature-rich and highly reliable experience. This mix of happenstance and sharp decision-making has led to Microsoft Teams being the undeniable leader in enterprise communications and this has forced the rest of the market to adopt an “if you can’t beat them, join them” approach to Teams.
ZPE Systems launches smartphone-size cloud gateway for IoT, OT, & IoMD applications
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider
5G will advance payments and mobile commerce
5G tech will likely bring about positive changes to the retail industry. And retailers will use their IT investments in 5G to enhance the customer experience. Do you work in the Ecommerce and Retail industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research.
Tech, Collaboration Help CFOs Create Value
When aiming to create value through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), acquirers must select the best in breed among potential acquisitions and then honor both the talent and the technology they bring on board. If done wrong, M&A can destroy value. Done right, it can create a combined company that builds...
protocol.com
AWS has a clear advantage among cloud enterprise marketplaces: It has the most customers
AWS Marketplace debuted in 2012 with self-service Amazon Machine Images, but it wasn’t until five years later when the size of the deals consummated through the online store started to increase dramatically. In 2017, a year after opening AWS Marketplace to SaaS companies selling prepackaged annual subscriptions for their...
salestechstar.com
Put It Forward Announces AI Powered Deep Personalization for Sitecore Customer Experiences
Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces today the release of innovative AI technology to deepen Sitecore Customer Experiences. Now organizations can leverage advanced AI, integration and orchestration to deliver great customer experiences and drive superior return on investment. Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces...
assetservicingtimes.com
Adaptive partners with Google Cloud to improve capital markets trading
Adaptive partners with Google Cloud to improve capital markets trading. Global trading technology solution provider Adaptive Financial Consulting (Adaptive) has partnered with Google Cloud to improve capital markets trading. The collaboration follows Adaptive’s acquisition of low-latency trading technology provider Real Logic earlier this year, which provided the company with message...
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning
Kinaxis hosts virtual Big Ideas in Supply Chain conference for practitioners and experts from leaders such as Carlsberg to share how they are thriving in the new era of supply chain planning and digital transformation. Kinaxis Inc , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable...
Trilio Announces General Availability of ‘Continuous Restore,’ Delivering Cloud-Native Application Portability and Recoverability in Seconds
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced the general availability of “Continuous Restore.” Continuous Restore offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of Kubernetes data and metadata from any cloud or storage platform to another, providing near-instantaneous recovery times for cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005189/en/ Cloud-native innovation enables data-driven organizations to access ‘single-source-of-truth’ data from multiple, heterogeneous clouds simultaneously. (Graphic: Trilio)
Comments / 0