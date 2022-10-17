Microsoft and Cisco Partnership Focuses on Interoperability, Bringing Microsoft Teams to Cisco Meeting Devices

Analyst Take: As reported in the Wainhouse Online Meeting Spotcheck for Q2 of 2022 and the Enterprise Calling Spotcheck for the same quarter, Microsoft Teams has become the #1 Online Meeting and the #1 Cloud Calling provider globally. This is an incredible achievement for a product that was started at a hackathon and was launched globally in 2017. Much of its success is rooted in the power of the Office 365 bundle, which placed Microsoft Teams on the devices of millions of customers. But the real traction came with the advent of the global COVID-19 pandemic, when IT teams the world over realized that they already had a solution to the new collaborative demands of their organizations that had immediately shifted to remote work. That moment was followed by Microsoft’s decision to lean hard into the product and invest in making it a feature-rich and highly reliable experience. This mix of happenstance and sharp decision-making has led to Microsoft Teams being the undeniable leader in enterprise communications and this has forced the rest of the market to adopt an “if you can’t beat them, join them” approach to Teams.

22 HOURS AGO