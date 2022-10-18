ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myeverettnews.com

Everett Firefighters Battle Early Morning 5th Wheel Fire

Luckily there was no one inside at the time as fire destroyed a 5th Wheel trailer on Thomson Avenue this morning. Everett firefighters were called about 4:40 AM to reports of the RV on fire. It was fully involved when Everett Fire crews arrived. They were able to keep it...
EVERETT, WA
ncwlife.com

Road rage reportedly led to fatal shooting on Stevens Pass

A Marysville woman was killed Saturday in what police believe was a road-rage shooting on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass. The Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Raelyn Davis, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, was killed by gunfire. Davis was riding west in a 2014 Kia Sorrento...
MARYSVILLE, WA
My Clallam County

PIT maneuver ends police pursuit, no one hurt

PORT ANGELES – At about 9:00 Monday morning Port Angeles police officers responded to a complaint of a driver slumped over the wheel of a car blocking traffic near Lauridsen Blvd. and Laurel Street. Officers arrived and tried to evaluate what medical attention the obviously impaired driver might need,...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital

Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KOMO News

Former Tukwila K9 Ace dies after six years with the department

Tukwila Police said former K9 Ace passed away earlier this week. Ace joined the police department in March 2013 with Officer Frank. He spent six years working the night shift and police said he was responsible for the capture of hundreds of suspects. Ace retired in 2019 and spent the...
TUKWILA, WA
My Clallam County

Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic

PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
SEQUIM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA

