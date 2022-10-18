Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Battle Early Morning 5th Wheel Fire
Luckily there was no one inside at the time as fire destroyed a 5th Wheel trailer on Thomson Avenue this morning. Everett firefighters were called about 4:40 AM to reports of the RV on fire. It was fully involved when Everett Fire crews arrived. They were able to keep it...
ncwlife.com
Road rage reportedly led to fatal shooting on Stevens Pass
A Marysville woman was killed Saturday in what police believe was a road-rage shooting on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass. The Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Raelyn Davis, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, was killed by gunfire. Davis was riding west in a 2014 Kia Sorrento...
q13fox.com
Investigation reveals Tacoma homicide happened after a parking lot confrontation
We are learning new details about the arrest of a Tacoma murder suspect and a deadly shooting. Officers arrested a man, accused of shooting and killing a 51-year-old last week.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue,WA)
The State Police reported a multi-vehicle crash in Bellevue at around 7:15 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the crash happened on East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the accident, and...
capitolhillseattle.com
Business owner shot and killed at MLK and Union — UPDATE: Arrest
A man was shot and killed near MLK and E Union Wednesday night in the Central District. Police were sent to the area after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just before 6:30 PM. Seattle Fire was called to the scene to a report of a man down with a gunshot...
Newly released bodycam video shows Puyallup man shot, killed by Pierce County deputy
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Newly released bodycam video shows the moment a Pierce County deputy shot and killed a Puyallup man he believed was reaching for a gun. This deadly encounter happened near Puyallup last January as 22-year-old Moses Portillo sat in the back seat of a car. The vehicle...
My Clallam County
PIT maneuver ends police pursuit, no one hurt
PORT ANGELES – At about 9:00 Monday morning Port Angeles police officers responded to a complaint of a driver slumped over the wheel of a car blocking traffic near Lauridsen Blvd. and Laurel Street. Officers arrived and tried to evaluate what medical attention the obviously impaired driver might need,...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 20-year-old out of Snohomish County
Sienna Butcher was reported missing on Oct. 10 and last known to be in Mountlake Terrace. Her family says its unlike her to be radio-silent, especially on social media, for this long.
Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Man arrested in Redmond after burglary of Five Guys
A man was arrested Friday after a burglary of a Five Guys restaurant in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department. At about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, police responded to a burglary in progress at a Five Guys in the 17100 block of Redmond Way. According to witnesses, the...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
Suspected killer of Central District community leader arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital
Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
KOMO News
Former Tukwila K9 Ace dies after six years with the department
Tukwila Police said former K9 Ace passed away earlier this week. Ace joined the police department in March 2013 with Officer Frank. He spent six years working the night shift and police said he was responsible for the capture of hundreds of suspects. Ace retired in 2019 and spent the...
24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday. A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
My Clallam County
Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic
PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
q13fox.com
'King of the Econolodge:' Tacoma Police chief says 100% of crime happens in 10% of places
A staggering amount of crime in Tacoma has been committed along a half-mile stretch on South Hosmer Street. Much of the crime is centered around a string of cheap, extended stay motels between 84th and 90th streets.
Comments / 1