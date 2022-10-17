ALDS Game 5 between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees rescheduled for Tuesday

NEW YORK — A scheduled Game 5 never got off the ground on Monday night.

The deciding game of the American L Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed at Yankee Stadium due to a persistent rain.

Fans forced to wait it out booed the official postponement announcement at about 6:37 p.m. Arizon, a full two hours after the game was originally scheduled to begin.

In a series of starts and stops, Game 5 is due to be made up Tuesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. Arizona time, at Yankee Stadium, wiping out the travel/workout day before the American League Championship Series begins Wednesday night at Houston against the Astros.

Last week's originally scheduled Game 2 at Yankee Stadium was postponed due to a rainy forecast (without any delay), forcing the clubs to wait around until Friday to continue a series that began last Tuesday night.