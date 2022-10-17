ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route 22 crash in Whitehall Township causes slowdowns

A crash on Route 22 Thursday morning has caused slowdowns. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
WALNUTPORT, PA
Eagle Scout times three, plus two: Lower Macungie triplets among five awarded scouting’s highest honor

That quintessential rite of Americana, the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, unfolded among applause and smiles Saturday at a Lower Macungie Township church. What made this one different is that three of the five scouts on the stage were born minutes apart 18 years ago and took every step of the journey together, from first grade to now.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA

