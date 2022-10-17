Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Terry takes reins of CHS softball
In the spring, Joseph Terry takes over from Ryan Caughman as head softball coach at Clinton High School. Caughman continues as varsity assistant coach. Terry previously coached the Red Devils in 2016 and ’17 and has past experience coaching the sport at Seneca, Christ Church and Mauldin, where his 28-3 team won the 2010 state title in Class 4A.
laurenscountysports.com
Enjoy the ride
The playoffs are in sight. Well, not for Presbyterian College, but the Blue Hose have improved even though it can’t be proved by the record. Honest. They have. It’s simple. Last year they played two nobodies and won two. This year they played one nobody and have thus far captured one.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 9 4A/5A Preview
Region 2-5A Dorman (8-0, 2-0) at Gaffney (5-2, 2-0) Dorman is coming off of a thrilling 25-22 win over Byrnes, while Gaffney pulled away late for a 19-7 victory over Boiling Springs last week. Both teams are now 2-0 in region play, and Gaffney can actually wrap up a region title with a win this Friday. Dorman dominated Byrnes on the stat sheet last week, but penalties and mistakes prevented the Cavs from pulling away. They can’t afford those same mistakes this week against the defending 5A state champions. Gaffney has been rolling along since a slow start to the season, but last week they struggled to put points on the board against the Bulldogs. This game should be a heavyweight fight and I expect it to be fairly low scoring despite all the talented offensive players for these teams. I think both teams will come out and look to establish the run early and try and wear down the opposition. It should be close in the end and should be one of the more physical games of the year for both teams. I don’t know who I would pick in this game, but if it comes down to the final possession, I like quarterback Grayson Loftis to be able to make a big play down the stretch for the Indians.
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: PC knocks off Furman, 2-1
All Presbyterian yielded was an own goal in a 2-1 victory at Furman on Tuesday night. Nacho Gallego and Ndrin Maloku each scored a goal to carry the Blue Hose past the Paladins at Stone Stadium. "I am proud of our team tonight," said PC coach Jonathan Potter. "We got...
FOX Carolina
TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
abccolumbia.com
Argument over football leads to arrest
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say an argument over football landed one man in jail. Investigators with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office say Anthony Fowler pulled a gun on someone in the parking lot of Amick Farms Monday after an argument over NFL football. No shots were fired.
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
Man shot, killed by South Carolina deputies after carjacking, standoff
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.
FOX Carolina
Mother throws surprise party for daughter after losing father earlier this year
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A color guard performer was given a surprise party for her birthday after suffering a huge loss earlier this year. Jessica Barrios turned 14 on Saturday and her mother wanted to plan something special for her since it has been such a hard year. “This...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
Man charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in South Carolina crash
A man was charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
Sisters plead for answers after brother killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Two sisters are pleading for answers after their brother was killed in a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.
WYFF4.com
Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
