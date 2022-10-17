Region 2-5A Dorman (8-0, 2-0) at Gaffney (5-2, 2-0) Dorman is coming off of a thrilling 25-22 win over Byrnes, while Gaffney pulled away late for a 19-7 victory over Boiling Springs last week. Both teams are now 2-0 in region play, and Gaffney can actually wrap up a region title with a win this Friday. Dorman dominated Byrnes on the stat sheet last week, but penalties and mistakes prevented the Cavs from pulling away. They can’t afford those same mistakes this week against the defending 5A state champions. Gaffney has been rolling along since a slow start to the season, but last week they struggled to put points on the board against the Bulldogs. This game should be a heavyweight fight and I expect it to be fairly low scoring despite all the talented offensive players for these teams. I think both teams will come out and look to establish the run early and try and wear down the opposition. It should be close in the end and should be one of the more physical games of the year for both teams. I don’t know who I would pick in this game, but if it comes down to the final possession, I like quarterback Grayson Loftis to be able to make a big play down the stretch for the Indians.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO