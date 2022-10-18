That Quinn Ewers is one of Texas' most productive transfers is no shock. But Daniel Trejo?

Good morning.

Now a little more than halfway through the season, we have enough of a body of work to look at the 10 transfer players Texas added this season and see how they're working out. Or not working out. Listed by order of the impact they have made:

1. Quinn Ewers, QB (Ohio State): Yeah, he's played only nine quarters this season. But he's 3-1 as a starter, has 9 touchdowns to two interceptions and his arm and game have pretty much lived up to the hype. A solid start to his UT career.

2. Ryan Watts, CB (Ohio State): Nailed down a starting cornerback spot opposite D'Shawn Jamison and has impressed with his physical play, length and a knack to always make his presence known on the field. He should grow into a really good one.

3. Daniel Trejo, P (Texas Wesleyan): The surprise transfer of the year so far for the Longhorns. Trejo came out of nowhere to bump Isaac Pearson out of the starting picture during the season opener and has averaged 41.9 yards a kick.

4. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB (James Madison): Has already had his moments playing alongside leading playmakers Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown. He's the Longhorns' eighth-leading tackler and is tied for third in sacks.

5. Tarique Milton, WR (Iowa State): We wondered if maybe he'd be used a little more against his old team, but no. Through seven games he has just one catch. It was an important catch, though — a 28-yarder on the sideline from Hudson Card in the closing seconds of the Texas Tech game, with UT trailing 34-31. His big catch set up a 9-yard pass to Ja'Tavion Sanders on the next play, and then Bert Auburn came on for a 48-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

6. Agiye Hall, WR (Alabama): Like Milton, Hall came in with some field cred, having played in seven games for the Crimson Tide as a freshman last year. But also like Milton, Hall has just one catch through seven games, a 7-yarder against Texas Tech.

7. Gage Sulser, WR (Montana): Has two catches for 10 yards.

8. Jahleel Billingsley, TE (Alabama): Served a six-game suspension for actions that took place while he was at Alabama last year. He came off suspension last week in time for the Iowa State game, but he didn't sniff a target against the Cyclones.

9. Isaiah Neyor, WR (Wyoming): How would this offense, and this season, look had Neyor been able to lock down the opposite starting spot from Xavier Worthy? Seven games in, the Longhorns still haven't found a replacement for Neyor, who was lost for the season in a mid-August scrimmage. The Texas passing game is running through Worthy, Jordan Whittington and then Sanders, a tight end.

10. Will Pliska, OL (Washington): Hmm. Checking the game program. We haven't seen Pliska out on the field yet, but if he has been out there, he hasn't stood out.