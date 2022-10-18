Freeze warning issued for much of central and eastern Kentucky

Forecasters are encouraging people in central and eastern Kentucky to bundle up over the next few nights. A freeze warning has been issued for much of the commonwealth. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper to even mid 20’s the next couple nights.Ed Ray is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson. He said it will be colder than usual for this time of year.“Yeah, the next three, next three nights look pretty chilly, definitely below normal. Got a nice, big, high pressure from Canada settling down across the eastern United States.”He said this colder weather typically shows up later in the year.“Of course with that, this time of year brings, very, very cold weather. This weather being more indicative of what you’d see sometime in November, early December actually.”Ray says homeowners in eastern Kentucky who experienced damage from July’s floods should take precautions with their pipes as the temperatures drop. The cooler weather is expected to last until around Thursday before it begins to warm up heading into the weekend.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.