By Philip Spagnoli Stoten with insight from Marc Glocal Inc CEO, Ashutosh Kharangate and Nextgen CADCAM Director of Operations, Ravi Kumar. The shortage of talent is an existential crisis for the manufacturing industry as we see increasing numbers of resignations and reducing numbers of available skilled staff. Burnout might be one of the reasons, certainly for those in the supply chain the last couple of years have been tough. But the truth is that there are just not enough skilled people to go around and there are nowhere near enough young people entering the industry.

2 DAYS AGO