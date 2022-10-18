ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Roundup: ZHS, Maysville earn first-round girls soccer wins

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

ZANESVILLE — Coshocton struck first, but a hat trick by Zanesville's Rylee McCuen's led host Zanesville to a 3-1 win against Coshocton in a Division II sectional win on Monday at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium.

Coshocton junior Isabelle Lauvray scored after getting in front of a Zanesville goal kick and beat a pair of defenders for a 1-on-1 with Zanesville keeper Reyna Dalton.

Zanesville answered with a pair of long range goals from McCuen to take a 2-1 lead into half, then a third for the final tally.

Zanesville, the No. 11 seed, advanced to play at No. 3 seed Dover at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a berth in the district. Carrollton and Minerva are in the other sectional final.

Maysville 1, Wintersville Indian Creek 0 (2 OT): Gracie Meredith scored the game's only goal with 10 minutes left in the second overtime to propel the 13th-seeded Panthers to a Division II sectional win at the Maysville Athletic Complex.

Maysville (7-9-1) advanced to play at No. 2 seed West Holmes (11-6-0) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a berth in the district against either No. 8 seed St. Clairsville or No. 9 River View.

Cambridge 3, Philo 2 (2 OT): Destiny Garcia scored two goals, including the game winner in the second overtime, as the 16th-seeded Bobcats outlasted the visiting Electrics in a Division II sectional match at McFarland Stadium.

Her first goal was assisted by Claire Endly with Sarah Clifford scoring the second goal in the game that forced the game into overtime.

Sophia Saunders and Angie Myers scored goals for the Electrics, who finished 3-15-0.

Cambridge advanced to play at top-seeded New Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a district berth.

Boys Soccer

Gallipolis Gallia Academy 15, New Lexington 0: The Panthers’ season came to a close with a road loss to the Blue Devils in a Division II sectional in the Southeast District.

Details weren’t available.

Regular Season

Marietta 8, Morgan 0: Mac Threat scored a pair of first-half goals for the Tigers in a nonleague shutout on their home field.

Dillon Meagle also scored twice for Marietta, while Nate Ketchum, Landon Koshcho, Cameron Davis and Ashton Treadway also scored.

The Raiders were outshot 25-7. Logan Raines had 17 saves for Morgan.

Volleyball

Philo 25, 24, 25, 16, 17, Maysville 23, 26, 17, 25, 15: The host Electrics outlasted their Muskingum Valley League rivals to advance in the Division II sectional tournament.

Aleigha Busse had seven kills with six digs and 100 percent serving and Makenna Staker added five kills with three aces and five digs for No. 16 seed Philo, which advanced to play at No. 2 seed East Liverpool at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for a berth in the district semifinals.

Rachel Jarvis piled up 20 kills and Belle Pfeifer added 10 with five digs for the Panthers, while Jarvis also had 14 digs and three aces and Olivia McPeck 35 five aces, 35 assists and six digs.

Millersburg West Holmes 24, 25, 25, 25, Morgan 26, 17, 14, 19: The 13th-seeded Raiders' season came to end with a Division II sectional loss to the visiting Knights.

West Holmes, the No. 18 seed, advanced to play at No. 3 seed New Philadelphia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for a berth in the district semifinals.

Morgan finished 9-14. No details were reported.

Regular Season

Tri-Valley 25, 25, 25, Licking Valley 14, 13, 9: Kenzie Albertson went 17-of-17 serving with five aces and five digs and Ingrid Dittmar set out 21 assists, as the Scotties topped the Panthers on Saturday.

Eva Dittmar tallied nine kills and six digs, Lexi Howe had eight kills and two blocks, Annika Collet went 20-of-21 serving with an ace and four blocks, Caity Journey made nine digs and Sami Cameron hit four kills for the winners.

John Glenn sweeps West Muskingum: Liv Drabik had five points, four digs and 14 assists, Rebecca Strunk added 10 kills and a block, and Carly Geis chipped in six kills and five digs to lead the Tornadoes in a Thursday's loss.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roundup: ZHS, Maysville earn first-round girls soccer wins

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

