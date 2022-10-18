ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Shooting involving a deputy in Canon City under investigation

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving a law enforcement officer is under investigation in Canon City. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting the incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office states a deputy was called to an area close to the Country Green apartments on the report of a man with a gun.
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
Small fire inside Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire was reported at a Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in a 24-hour period on Friday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Walmart off 8th Street was evacuating as of 10:17 a.m. on Friday. The same store had previously been evacuated and closed on Thursday for a small fire in the men’s section.
Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard. Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate...
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
Man arrested for domestic violence incident, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after responding to a family disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 2200 block of North Chelton Road, which is near North Academy Boulevard and […]
Three men arrested in criminal poaching investigation

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to […]
Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported following a small fire at a Colorado Springs Walmart on Thursday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene there had been a fire in the men’s department. The fire was extinguished.
Arrest made after crash, alcohol considered factor

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway […]
Former Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in as U.S. marshal

Denver, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was sworn in as the 31st United States Marshal for the District of Colorado Thursday. An oath of office was administered at the U.S. Courthouse in Denver. Taylor made his 10-42 final call as the Pueblo County Sheriff on October...
