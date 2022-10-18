Read full article on original website
KKTV
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
KKTV
Shooting involving a deputy in Canon City under investigation
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving a law enforcement officer is under investigation in Canon City. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting the incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office states a deputy was called to an area close to the Country Green apartments on the report of a man with a gun.
KKTV
Arrest made following discovery of threatening note at high school in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest after finding a threatening note on a high school campus north of Colorado Springs Thursday. Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat scheduled for Friday was found in a restroom at Palmer...
KKTV
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
KKTV
Small fire inside Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in 24 hours
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire was reported at a Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in a 24-hour period on Friday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Walmart off 8th Street was evacuating as of 10:17 a.m. on Friday. The same store had previously been evacuated and closed on Thursday for a small fire in the men’s section.
KKTV
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three men are accused of having ties to an alleged poaching ring in Park County. Two Colorado Springs addresses and one Freemont County address were searched in the investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a press release. One of the suspects, Robert Schlitt, talked...
KKTV
Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard. Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate...
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
Man arrested for domestic violence incident, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after responding to a family disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 2200 block of North Chelton Road, which is near North Academy Boulevard and […]
Three men arrested in criminal poaching investigation
(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to […]
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
KKTV
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a motorcycle rider and fleeing the scene. Police say that driver was traveling westbound on Hancock Expressway in a Hyundai SUV when he abruptly made a U-turn at Union Boulevard. “As a result of the...
Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
KKTV
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported following a small fire at a Colorado Springs Walmart on Thursday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene there had been a fire in the men’s department. The fire was extinguished.
Arrest made after crash, alcohol considered factor
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway […]
KKTV
Former Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in as U.S. marshal
Denver, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was sworn in as the 31st United States Marshal for the District of Colorado Thursday. An oath of office was administered at the U.S. Courthouse in Denver. Taylor made his 10-42 final call as the Pueblo County Sheriff on October...
KRDO
Lawsuit against 3 Colorado Springs police officers allege ‘grossly excessive force’ in arrest of 17-year-old
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were named in a lawsuit accusing them of using "grossly excessive force" during an arrest of a 17-year-old high school student. According to 9News, the lawsuit filed by Denver civil rights attorney David Lane said the...
Car and home hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs, police say
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after reports of a disturbance and shots fired early in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in southeast Colorado Springs. At around 1 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, off of East Fountain Boulevard and west of […]
KKTV
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
9News
RAW: Bystander video shows police handcuff, pepper-spray teen
Colorado Springs Police handcuffed and pepper-sprayed a teen girl inside a patrol car, a lawsuit alleges. This is video of the incident, captured by a bystander.
