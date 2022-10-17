In Dorchester, Sunday night, October 16, 2022, two men were wounded and one woman died in a triple shooting. The police have just identified the woman as 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn. At about 8:51 at night, she and two other men, who are in their mid 20s, were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Both police and an ambulance instantly responded to the accident before 9:00 PM, and both men, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, were rushed to the nearby hospital. Police stated that one man had serious, life-threatening injuries.

