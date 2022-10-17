ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
whsvikingtimes.com

Triple Shooting In Boston takes the Life of One Women and Wounds Two Men

In Dorchester, Sunday night, October 16, 2022, two men were wounded and one woman died in a triple shooting. The police have just identified the woman as 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn. At about 8:51 at night, she and two other men, who are in their mid 20s, were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Both police and an ambulance instantly responded to the accident before 9:00 PM, and both men, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, were rushed to the nearby hospital. Police stated that one man had serious, life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station

BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist

An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Why teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike

Why teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike. This week, teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike. They argued their schools aren’t being set up to succeed because they're understaffed and under-supported, and teachers' pay is relatively low. The Malden strike ended after just a day. The...
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police release images of suspect in Jean McGuire stabbing

As part of their ongoing investigation, Boston police officers have recovered surveillance video of a suspect who might have stabbed civil rights activist Jean McGuire, 91, multiple times in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain last week. Police and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim in Dorchester homicide identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA

