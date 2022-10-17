Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
wgbh.org
In the wake of violence in Roxbury and Dorchester, young people need someone to listen
When he got the text, Austin Farmer first felt shock, followed by a rush of overwhelming anger. It said 14-year-old Rasante “Tay” Osorio — a joyful, goofy, loyal friend he met playing basketball — was dead. He had been shot several times in broad daylight on Washington Street.
Another youth shot in Roxbury; school safety group calls for specific plan from Wu, Skipper
“We are in a school safety crisis,” community movement Boston S.O.S. said Thursday. A boy was shot and injured in Roxbury on Wednesday night, making him the city’s fourth juvenile shooting victim this month. Boston police responded to the area of 21 Rockland St. shortly after 7 p.m....
‘Shame on Wu’: Boston mayor cuts Mass & Cass update short after hecklers start shouting over her
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday abruptly cut her news conference on the city’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor short after being drowned out by a group of protestors chanting, “Shame on Wu!”. Speaking at Clifford Park on Shirley Street in Roxbury, Wu started off...
WBUR
Activists chain themselves to Faneuil Hall in protest of its slaveholding namesake
A group of activists escalated its campaign to change the name of Faneuil Hall when three of its members chained and locked themselves to the doors of the building on Wednesday. “This is an urgent and faithful appeal for racial repair,” Rev. John Gibbons announced as a crowd began to...
Investigation ongoing after juvenile shot in Roxbury
BOSTON — Officials are responding to a Boston neighborhood after a juvenile was shot Wednesday night. Boston Police say they received a call just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile shot on Rockland Street in Roxbury. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
whsvikingtimes.com
Triple Shooting In Boston takes the Life of One Women and Wounds Two Men
In Dorchester, Sunday night, October 16, 2022, two men were wounded and one woman died in a triple shooting. The police have just identified the woman as 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn. At about 8:51 at night, she and two other men, who are in their mid 20s, were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Both police and an ambulance instantly responded to the accident before 9:00 PM, and both men, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, were rushed to the nearby hospital. Police stated that one man had serious, life-threatening injuries.
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
NECN
Police Share 1st Photos of Man Sought in Jean McGuire's Stabbing in Franklin Park
UPDATE (Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022): The person police were seeking was found and is not a person of interest in the stabbing, officials say. The Boston Police Department is searching for a man in connection with the stabbing of a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer last week in Franklin Park. Jean...
South Shore-based billionaire giving away $1M every week for an entire year
QUINCY, Mass. — A South Shore-based billionaire is giving back big this year after he and his wife announced their new goal of donating $1 million per week to at least 52 different non-profit groups. Rob Hale, who is worth an estimated $5 billion from his controlling stake in...
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
NECN
Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured
A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
WBUR
Why teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike
Why teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike. This week, teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike. They argued their schools aren’t being set up to succeed because they're understaffed and under-supported, and teachers' pay is relatively low. The Malden strike ended after just a day. The...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Boston police release images of suspect in Jean McGuire stabbing
As part of their ongoing investigation, Boston police officers have recovered surveillance video of a suspect who might have stabbed civil rights activist Jean McGuire, 91, multiple times in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain last week. Police and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the...
Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Victim in Dorchester homicide identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
Two adults, one child rescued from overnight fire in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two adults and one child were rescued from a raging fire overnight in Dorchester on Friday. Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Brookview Road and there were people trapped on the second floor. Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue two...
