Brenda Anderson
3d ago
the Biden admin won't do anything about the millions of illegals and the tons of drugs coming into this country, so people had to take control of the situation and put the container's there! Fed's..... shove it up your ying-yang if you can't help Arizona
Julie Baker
3d ago
someone has to stop the people from pooring over the border. they have drained all our resources here. who is going to be here to help us get back on our feet?
Ron Templin
3d ago
Yet it's ok for the border crosses to dump trash and human waste at the border and the cartels to run drugs through there.Its not hard to see who's side this administration's on.
Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has refused the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, saying “the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.” It was signed by Allen Clark, the department’s director. A regional spokeswoman for the Bureau of Reclamation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Arizona’s refusal in the most recent flap between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over immigration policies. The federal agency told Arizona officials in a letter last week that the containers were unauthorized and violated U.S. law. The bureau also demanded that no new containers be placed, saying it wanted to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more still pending to fill border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.
The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet
Kari Lake’s campaign manager likened all Native Americans to bloodthirsty savages who engage in human sacrifice in a racist tweet mocking the concept of Indigenous People’s Day. “Happy Indigenous People’s Day!” Colton Duncan wrote on Twitter along with an artist’s rendering of a human sacrifice by an ancient Mesoamerican civilization that lived thousands of miles […] The post The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
AZFamily
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. New push...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
12news.com
What is winter going to look like in Arizona this season? Let's ask the experts
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous year's forecast. Arizona winters aren't known for being white or cold, but this is getting ridiculous. For the third year in a row, the La Niña weather phenomenon is expected to bring a lack of precipitation and warmer-than-average temperatures for not just Arizona, but the entire U.S. Southwest.
ABC 15 News
PHOTOS: 100 people most recently reported missing in Arizona
More than 1,000 people in Arizona are currently listed as missing on the NamUS database. Here are 100 of the most recently reported missing person cases in our state. If you have any information about any of these cases, please contact the authorities.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect sought in Arizona, Las Vegas murders
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Hunter McGuire is the suspect in a murder in Golden Valley. McGuire is also wanted in the murder of a woman in Las Vegas.
AZFamily
Fact-checking Arizona Democrats’ claim that Abraham Hamadeh misled about his legal experience
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In the Arizona attorney general race, Republican Abraham Hamadeh has leaned on his work as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His campaign website says he “has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victims’ rights, and seek justice for the community.”
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Juarez rushes to get Venezuelan migrants indoors as temperatures plummet
El Paso’s Venezuelan humanitarian crisis is quickly becoming Juarez’s nightmare, as hundreds of expelled migrants huddling on the streets were rushed inside government offices Sunday night due to plummeting temperatures.
ABC 15 News
Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona
If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
AZFamily
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
