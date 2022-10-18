Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Retired RFD captain passes away
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced on Friday the passing of a former fire captain. Chuck Solseth, 57, passed away following a battle with cancer, according to RFD. Solseth joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired September 29, 2021 after the cancer diagnosis.
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
KAAL-TV
Rochester seniors celebrate annual Fall Fling
(ABC 6 News) – In the fall, families head to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, but residents at the Waters on Mayowood have their own tradition. The senior living community hosted their third annual Fall Fling. Residents gathered around a bonfire where they were welcomed with live music, food...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: ABC 6 News reporters tour Fright at the Farm
(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News reporters Emily Pofahl and Richard Denson walked through the haunted maze at Fright at the Farm in Zumbrota, Minn. Saturday. For a chance to win two free tickets to Fright at the Farm, submit your Halloween themed photos and tune in to ABC 6 News Daytime everyday at 11 a.m. to see if you have won.
fox9.com
6 months later, recovery efforts continue in small Minnesota town destroyed by tornado
TAOPI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Heavily bundled against the unseasonable cold of October, Angie Schmitz sat on the newly poured foundation of what will be her new home in Taopi, Minnesota, and reflected on the more violent weather of this past April. "I shouldn’t be here," she said with emotion...
KAAL-TV
Candidate forum showcases race for Albert Lea mayor
(ABC 6 News) – Candidates vying for Albert Lea mayor and several city council positions participated in a forum Wednesday night. The event was the third and final candidate forum ahead of the November 8 election hosted by the Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce. Mayoral candidates Ryon McCamish and...
recordpatriot.com
A farmer was injured saving a puppy. His town rallied to bring in his harvest.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scott Legried was driving to pick up some gravel in the small farming community of Frost, Minn., in mid-August when a German shepherd puppy ran into the middle of the road. Legried swerved to miss the dog, sending his...
fox9.com
Good Thunder, Minnesota mayor accused of embezzling city funds
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The mayor of a small Minnesota city south of Mankato was arrested Wednesday, accused of misusing city money for his own gain. Sixty-six-year-old Robert Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, Minnesota, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, theft, theft by swindle, and four counts of public officer interest in contract violation,
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Chamber hosts candidate forums
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce is hosting election forums this week. Tuesday’s forum features the candidates running for the Albert Lea Area school district’s school board. There are 11 candidates and voters will elect four. There is a third forum Wednesday evening...
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
KAAL-TV
Judge gives Faulk maximum sentence in Mason City shooting death
(ABC 6 News) – 25-year-old Jelani Faulk has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the 2021 Mason City killing of Christopher Tucker. He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge, but Faulk took a plea deal pleading guilty to three lesser charges including voluntary manslaughter as a habitual offender, interference with official acts while displaying a firearm as a habitual offender, and possession of a firearm as a felon.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
redlakenationnews.com
Furry hogs still at-large in Faribault County after DNR hunted down others
Brenda Baldwin says she worried for the safety of her 100-pound Rottweiler, Dutch, as he stared face-to-face with the boar that had emerged from the woods along the Blue Earth River. "I mean Dutch is tough, but that hog was probably 200 pounds or so," Baldwin, a landowner south of...
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement. The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when...
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
fox9.com
Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates
(FOX 9) - Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
