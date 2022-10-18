ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders

Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive

Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3

With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Ars Technica

Hacker gets discontinued P.T. running on unmodified PS5

For years now, Hideo Kojima's cult classic P.T. (or "Playable Trailer" for a canceled Silent Hills project) has only been playable on the million or so increasingly hard-to-find PS4 consoles that downloaded the free demo (and didn't delete it) before it was completely removed from the PlayStation Network. Now, one hacker has gotten the game to run on an unmodified PlayStation 5 by using a second, jailbroken PS5 as a go-between.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games

Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
dotesports.com

All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
watchers.news

Very bright fireball turns night into day over southern Spain

A very bright fireball was recorded over southern Spain at 18:46 UTC on October 14, 2022., briefly turning night into day. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 53 000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about...
