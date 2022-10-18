Read full article on original website
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players blast seasonal prestige system that makes ranking up “pointless”
Call of Duty players have criticized the decision to stick with a recently established seasonal prestige system in Modern Warfare 2, claiming that it makes ranking up “pointless”. Prestiging has long been a part of Call of Duty multiplayer, with players eager to rank up online as fast...
Ars Technica
Hacker gets discontinued P.T. running on unmodified PS5
For years now, Hideo Kojima's cult classic P.T. (or "Playable Trailer" for a canceled Silent Hills project) has only been playable on the million or so increasingly hard-to-find PS4 consoles that downloaded the free demo (and didn't delete it) before it was completely removed from the PlayStation Network. Now, one hacker has gotten the game to run on an unmodified PlayStation 5 by using a second, jailbroken PS5 as a go-between.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
dotesports.com
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
Minecraft launcher project spins out of control after dev hijacks it to fight 'leftist queer ideology'
The hijacker purged all other devs but now insists everything is fine, actually.
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
watchers.news
Very bright fireball turns night into day over southern Spain
A very bright fireball was recorded over southern Spain at 18:46 UTC on October 14, 2022., briefly turning night into day. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 53 000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about...
IBTimes
