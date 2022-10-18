ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Yardbarker

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season with a big loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Even though this was an expected defeat to many people, a lot of them were unhappy with the development of the game and the terrible numbers the Lakers posted from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent

Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny James Jr. Signs Another Endorsement Deal

Bronny is doing very well for himself. Regardless of where Bronny James Jr goes to school next year, there is no doubt that he will be one of the biggest stars in college basketball. LeBron’s oldest son is 18 years old now, and he is eligible for NIL deals. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bronny signed with Nike, which was a massive deal at the time.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 Set To Drop In “Hyper Crimson”

Zion’s newest signature shoe is getting a bright orange color scheme. Zion Williamson will be playing NBA basketball again soon, and to help kick off the season, he will be wearing a brand-new signature shoe. He wasn’t able to wear his first sneaker, but he will get a chance to sport the Jordan Zion 2. In just a few short weeks, the Jordan Zion 2 has already gotten a ton of colorways, including this “Hyper Crimson” model, found below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Continues To Take Nike Logo Off Clippers Jersey

Kawhi has other commitments on his mind. Kawhi Leonard is currently the face of New Balance’s basketball division. He has remained incredibly faithful to the brand as he is always sporting their kicks and apparel. He is even in commercials with Jack Harlow, which just goes to show that he is fully committed to making New Balance a premier name in the basketball space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ

About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
9&10 News

New York and Detroit square off for conference showdown

Detroit Pistons (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -7; over/under is 218.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Detroit square off on Friday. New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at...
DETROIT, MI
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

