Aaron Boone: Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘really close’ to rediscovering form

For a team built around power, the Yankees’ two best power hitters had inconsistent performances in the first four games of the ALDS, with Aaron Judge going 2-for-16 with a homer and a team-high nine strikeouts and Giancarlo Stanton just 1-for-12 with one home run and five strikeouts.

Asked about Judge’s production at the plate against Cleveland — a team that’s handled Judge well in the past — Aaron Boone said: “I feel like, one, they’ve pitched him tough this series. I feel like the last two games in Cleveland, he started to get really close to being really locked in like we saw him most of the season.”

Boone noted the homer Judge hit in the Game 3 loss and another hit in the Game 4 win on Sunday in Cleveland — both of which came after Boone moved Judge out of the top spot in the lineup and back to the two-slot.

“I just wanted to flip it up a little bit,’’ Boone said Monday of the switch. “Part of it [is], I feel like we’re a little more whole as a group than we were two and three weeks ago, or certainly a month, six weeks ago, when I felt like there was the real necessity to put him up there.”

Without the injured DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi, the Yankees haven’t had a leadoff hitter they’ve been happy with, so they continued to use Judge there.

“With no DJ, with no Benintendi, we don’t really have that prototypical leadoff hitter,’’ Boone said. “I think Judge is the closest thing to it just because he gets on base at such a high clip and you want your best hitters getting up there.’’

But after playing every game from early August to the end of the regular season in his pursuit of Roger Maris’ American League and franchise home run record, Judge didn’t look like the same hitter early in the ALDS.

Boone is confident he’s getting back into form.

“I thought [he] was more on time with some pitches the last couple of days, and I think, as it often is with hitters, it’s a timing thing,’’ Boone said. “I feel like his timing is starting to get close to where he’s locked in.”

And with the switch-hitting Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera both in the lineup — along with Anthony Rizzo — the Yankees have three left-handed hitters.

“You guys hear me talk about balance all the time,’’ Boone said. “I kind of get obsessed about that a little bit, especially against certain opponents more than anything.”

Stanton also had the one home run and then had a rocket sacrifice fly in Sunday’s win.

“I’m encouraged,’’ Boone said of Stanton’s performance at the plate lately.

“He’s so much in a better place than three or four weeks ago,’’ Boone said. “His at-bats are competitive and there’s a feeling if you make a mistake, he’s gonna get you. He had a good pass on that sacrifice fly he just missed hitting out [Sunday].”

And Boone didn’t rule out the possibility of Stanton playing the outfield in Houston if the Yankees’ season continues beyond Tuesday.

Benintendi’s status for a potential ALCS return is unclear as he rehabs from a broken hook of the hamate bone in his right wrist, as Boone said he had a shot in the area in recent days to deal with “residual pain” from the injury. LeMahieu (right toe) is a “possibility” for the ALCS.

The manager added injured pitchers Ron Marinaccio (shin) and Frankie Montas (shoulder) are “potentially in play” for the ALCS if the Yankees advance on Tuesday. Both have thrown live bullpen sessions.