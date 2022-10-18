Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Brings Back Kenpachi in Style
Kenpachi has yet to return to the latest Bleach season, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has introduced Soul Society fans to the new villains that are unlike anything that Ichigo and his friends have faced in the Shonen's history. Remaining a fan-favorite amongst the Shinigami, viewers are counting down the days for Kenpachi's return and one cosplayer has given the brawler a unique twist as the Wandenreich's rein continues to not only affect the Soul Society, but the Arrancar as well.
ComicBook
Chucky Just Introduced Its Wildest Variant Yet
Spoilers for Chucky follow! Throughout the Chucky TV series there have been a few variants of the killer doll that have popped up. Thanks to the events of Cult of Chucky, the Brad Douriff-voiced slasher now has the ability to divide himself across multiple host dolls, leading to some with distinct haircuts and personalities. This week, the third episode of Chucky season two, introduced two new versions of the character and while both are unique only one of them totally changes the game for Chucky moving forward. Though we get to meet Nice Chucky, who gets this way after some brainwashing, the episode concludes with the hilarious reveal of none other than Hulk Chucky.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Fans Furiously Debate Sansa Stark's Villain Status
Game of Thrones fans are in a serious debate about one character's villain status in the show. It all started with a post from a GoT fan on Twitter, who wanted to give the show its flowers for crafting "the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal". It was a post that would've generated some big support, if not for the photo collage that was included with it.
ComicBook
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Transforms Pochita Into a Human
Chainsaw Man doesn't hold back when it comes to giving anime fans blood and gore by the truckloads, with Denji finding his role as the Chainsaw Devil allowing him to protrude chainsaw blades from his arms, legs, and face. Thanks to Denji's relationship with his trusty canine friend, Pochita, he was able to gain the immense devil powers now at his disposal, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring to life the most adorable addition to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Shonen franchise.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out
During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Star Unpacks Twice's Huge Role in Season 6
For six seasons, voice actor Daichi Endou has been bringing to life a popular villain from My Hero Academia's roster in Twice, the duplicating antagonist that had a hilarious personality but powers that made him a dangerous entry in the League of Villains. With the latest season six episode, Twice met an unfortunate end while battling against Hawks, the number two hero that went undercover to learn the secrets surrounding the Paranormal Liberation Front, and Endou didn't hold back when it came to reflecting on the villain's demise during his interview with Weekly Shonen Jump.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
ComicBook
Westeros Map Made in Google Maps Style Done by Game of Thrones Fan
Game of Thrones fans never stop finding new creative ways to express their fandom, and one way that's now getting a lot of attention is a map of Westeros that one fan created in the image of Google Maps! That's right: Game of Thrones' war-torn land can now be navigated like any of your favorite Google Maps locations – thanks to the efforts of @HOTDsource, we can now get an overview of Westeros in the manner that most modern travelers are familiar with.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For New Ultra God Mission Episode
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been heating up following the story arc known as the Ultra God Mission, with a rogue Kaioshin starting a new tournament that brings together warriors from different timelines and alternate realities to fight one another for supremacy. With the previous episodes introducing fans to a new Gohan from the future while seeing Goku fight against his father Bardock, the spin-off series has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive, while also supplying an official description for the upcoming installment.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
House of the Dragon is a mainstream hit for HBO, and a successful extension of the Game of Thrones franchise into a whole new era – literally and figuratively. The story of old House Targaryen (and the first cracks that led to its downfall) has been as gripping, entertaining, and shocking as the first Game of Thrones series – and we have not had to wait for the dragons to show up!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Musical Highlights Its Cast
Attack on Titan has had live-action performances before, with the dark anime franchise even receiving two films in Japan that told a wildly different story for the series that sprang from Hajime Isayama's mind. Shockingly enough, an Attack on Titan musical was announced to begin production, with performance dates slated to hit in January 2023, and while many might be attempting to wrap their heads around how such a musical could exist, the production has revealed a new look at its cast of characters.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video Cancels Comedy Series From Parenthood Creator After One Season
Having premiered earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video has cancelled their hit comedy series. . Hailing from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the show won't be moving forward and has been concluded after its first season. Inspired by the Israeli series On the Spectrum, the show followed a trio of 20-something roommates all who were on the autism spectrum. Katims himself has a son who is autistic and all three of the show's leads, Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, are on the spectrum as well.
ComicBook
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Carve Pumpkins for Halloween
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone got together to carve some pumpkins for Halloween. On Instagram, the action star posted a picture with his friend as they got into the holiday spirit at home. One detail that fans might get a kick out of is the duo using bowie knifes for their Jack-O-Lanterns. (That might help explain why the eyes and mouths look like that.) With the Expendables in the rear-view for the moment, viewers are happy to see the two stars just kind of enjoying their later years. Schwarzenegger had that heart surgery not too long ago and has been sharing a ton of his daily life on social. Meanwhile Stallone is preparing to debut a new show. Check out the Halloween fun down below for yourself.
Comments / 0