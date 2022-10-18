AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO