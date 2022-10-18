Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pursuit by deputies ended in a crash a couple of blocks from the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital’s uptown campus, and the suspect remains at-large, authorities said Friday. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Richmond County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag...
RCSO searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a chase Thursday night. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag violation at which time the driver took off initiating a pursuit. The chase ended at Monte Sano and Central Ave when the Charger crashed into another […]
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
One dead following fiery crash on Glenwood Drive in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a fatal crash in Aiken County. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night off Glenwood Drive. Glenwood Drive runs between Silver Bluff and Pine Log Roads. South Carolina Highway Patrol says driver veered off the road, hitting a culvert. The vehicle overturned, struck a […]
WRDW-TV
One person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.
wfxg.com
Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
Aiken County investigators looking into cause of abandoned mill fire in Warrenville
Multiple fire companies in Aiken County, including a ladder crew, were called out to respond to reports of billowing smoke from an abandoned mill in Warrenville.
wfxg.com
FIRST ON FOX54: Reports show medical professionals' concerns about child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 told you earlier this week about the death of six-month-old Samson Scott, whose parents found him unresponsive in their Watkins St. home on Tuesday. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has since charged Samson's parents, thirty-six-year-old Tyrone Scott and twenty-three-year-old Salena Tyler, with second-degree cruelty to...
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
WRDW-TV
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
WRDW-TV
Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
wfxg.com
Crews respond to overturned vehicle in flames
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's office says it is investigating following Thursday night's crash. They say the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert. The vehicle overturned then struck a brick sign before bursting into flames. The Coroner says the...
WRDW-TV
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
wgac.com
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
wgac.com
Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
Neighbors and commissioners clash over apartment complex security platform
It's no longer in use, but some neighbors say a security platform at Fox Trace Apartments needs to be.
Comments / 0