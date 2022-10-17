Read full article on original website
slocounty.ca.gov
UPDATE - County Road to Get Surface Treatment in Templeton
The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works began a surface treatment project on various County roads on Sept. 25. This work is a part of the County’s annual pavement management program and is required to maintain the pavement condition to provide a smooth road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.
Crash blocks lane of Hwy 101 at Cuesta Summit in SLO
A portion of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was blocked Thursday morning due to a crash. No word on the extent of any injuries.
New Times
A recent battery storage fire sparks Morro Bay residents' concerns about energy plant plans
Since a battery storage facility in Moss Landing caught fire in September, some Morro Bay residents have lambasted plans to put something similar in place of the city's iconic smokestacks. "People were paying attention to the news [of the Moss Landing fire] and saying to the city of Morro Bay,...
New Times
The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students
I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
New Times
Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union
San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
crimevoice.com
San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft
Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo
A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
Body found off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo
A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.
KSBW.com
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
Couple escapes early-morning fire that swept through their iconic domed house in Cambria
“At least we’re alive. We are alive, and so are our dogs. The hell with the rest of it,” one of the residents said.
calcoastnews.com
Man’s body found near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo
The body of a deceased man was found Monday off Highway 101 and Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a body on the Highway 101 right-of-way near a homeless encampment. SLO police officers then handed the investigation over to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 2-9
On Oct. 02, Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 02, Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of...
Arroyo Grande wants to raise its sales tax by 1%. Here’s why
Measure D-22 is about “the cost of investing in our community now or later,” incoming SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said.
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
AOL Corp
Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says
An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
