San Luis Obispo County, CA

slocounty.ca.gov

UPDATE - County Road to Get Surface Treatment in Templeton

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works began a surface treatment project on various County roads on Sept. 25. This work is a part of the County’s annual pavement management program and is required to maintain the pavement condition to provide a smooth road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.
TEMPLETON, CA
New Times

The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students

I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union

San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo

A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBW.com

Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County

KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

The body of a deceased man was found Monday off Highway 101 and Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a body on the Highway 101 right-of-way near a homeless encampment. SLO police officers then handed the investigation over to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
AOL Corp

Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says

An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

