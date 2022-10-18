ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Fortune

Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.

It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
CNET

8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works

A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness

Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Parents Can Now File for Student Loan Debt Relief, Too

After quietly launching a "beta version" of the student loan debt relief application on Friday night, the White House officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers on Monday. The plan to cancel student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
WSMV

White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official. The official said they kept the number of questions...
NASHVILLE, TN
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy