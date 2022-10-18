Read full article on original website
Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’
No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
Armed man tries to stab woman then holds off police for hours before arrest, authorities say
A 62-year-old Monroe County man tried to stab a woman several times before an hours-long standoff with police Thursday night that ended with him injuring himself and being arrested, Pocono Mountain Regional police report. Mack Antonoff, of the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township, has been charged with...
Times News
Monroe man charged with attempted homicide after domestic dispute
A Long Pond man is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he threatened to kill a woman during a domestic dispute and after a standoff with police Thursday night. Pocono Mountain Regional Police said Mack Antonoff, 62, is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment as a result of an incident that took place at 5:56 p.m. at 446 Cedar Drive in Long Pond. Regional Police were assisted in handing the incident by the Monroe County sheriff’s and district attorney’s office.
A man was taken to the hospital after he barricaded himself in his house
LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Mountain Regional Police tell us they were called to Cedar Drive near Long Pond around 6 Thursday night for a reported stabbing. The victim told police Mack Antonoff tried to stab her multiple times and threatened police. The victim was able to leave the...
Times News
State police at Lehighton - DUI charges
State police at the Lehighton barracks announces DUI charges resulting from traffic stops:. • A 20-year-old East Stroudsburg man will be charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a vehicle stop made at 8:52 a.m.. Oct. 18. Police said they stopped the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt at...
Woman involved in fiery crash back in jail after new charges filed
Middleburg, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car into a Shamokin Dam restaurant and landed on the roof is back in jail. Bail was revoked Monday for Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, who had been released on bail in August. The Snyder County District Attorney, Mike Piecuch, pursued revoking Risso's bail after she was charged on Oct. 7 for shoplifting at Weis Markets in Selinsgrove. Risso is accused...
lafayettestudentnews.com
Easton police continues investigation after ‘suspicious activity’ reported near Wawa
All Lafayette students received an email from Public Safety on Oct. 12 detailing an “incident of suspicious activity” outside of the local Wawa on Cattell Street. Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell said that the Easton Police Department had heard about a man in an SUV asking students if they wanted to purchase drugs.
Bail denied for man who allegedly brutally assaulted, raped woman
Muncy, Pa. — A judge denied bail for a man who is accused of brutally assaulting and raping a woman in Muncy Creek Township over the weekend. State police at Montoursville say Rodney L. Poust, 49, of Muncy was with the accuser at her home the night of Oct. 14 when he allegedly was intoxicated and became argumentative. Poust told the accuser he was "going to have sex with her one way or another," said Trooper Sara Barrett. ...
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
WOLF
Police search for gas station burglary suspect
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Times News
Student has marijuana on school property
A 17-year-old boy from Sciota is facing drug possession charges after state police at the Fern Ridge barracks were called to Pleasant Valley High School, Brodheadsville, at 9:19 a.m. Oct. 5. Police said a school resource officer told them the student had a small foil pouch labeled “Get Riggity Riggity...
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
Times News
Berks man charged with assault in Monroe
A Berks County man is facing a charge of indecent assault following an incident in Monroe County. Pocono Mountain Regional police reported on Aug. 18 a woman made a complaint regarding an indecent assault. The woman said that on July 25 she was with Todd Graeff, 56, of Bernville, at...
Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
Times News
Phila. man sentenced in Carbon weapons case
A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Carbon County court recently on two criminal counts. Tyrelle Lamont Suttle, 32, who also lists an address in Wind Gap, was sentenced to serve 6 months to one day less 24 months in prison on a charge of manufacturing weapons and a year probation on a tampering with evidence count. The terms run consecutively. The district attorney’s office agreed to the mitigated range sentence, which is the lowest end of sentencing ranges.
Times News
Carbon County court - sentencing
A Slatington woman was sentenced to a prison term on Friday in Carbon County court on a charge of retail theft. She was one of four defendants who previously entered guilty pleas to criminal charges to be sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. Mahoning incident. Courtney Hoffert, 32,...
Times News
Men jailed in Lansford shooting
A Philadelphia man and his son, from Lansford, have been charged in a shooting late Monday night in Lansford. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher in the case against Reinardo Mendez:. At 11:19 p.m. Monday, Nunemacher was called to handle a shooting that had...
WGAL
Man stabbed in back in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man was stabbed Tuesday morning in Lancaster, according to police. Officers said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Union Street and found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his back. The man was taken to a hospital and is...
3-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a...
