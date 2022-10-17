Read full article on original website
New Times
A recent battery storage fire sparks Morro Bay residents' concerns about energy plant plans
Since a battery storage facility in Moss Landing caught fire in September, some Morro Bay residents have lambasted plans to put something similar in place of the city's iconic smokestacks. "People were paying attention to the news [of the Moss Landing fire] and saying to the city of Morro Bay,...
New Times
Pismo clams rebound is tied to South County water treatment changes
I would like to offer my understanding on the Pismo clam rebound and provide an alternative to its last great population shrinkage, which some say was caused by the sea otter's return ("Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters," Oct. 13). Experts seemed puzzled that the oldest of the rebounded clams are 10 years old, being unaware of the history of the South County Water Treatment Plant. Ten years ago, a new operation team was given the contract for operation. The previous company operated the facility using heavy chemical dosage; the new team restored it to its designed biological organism procedure. Within a year, I noticed a rebound of the sand crab population along Oceano's beach.
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo
A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
Couple escapes early-morning fire that swept through their iconic domed house in Cambria
“At least we’re alive. We are alive, and so are our dogs. The hell with the rest of it,” one of the residents said.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Crash blocks lane of Hwy 101 at Cuesta Summit in SLO
A portion of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was blocked Thursday morning due to a crash. No word on the extent of any injuries.
New Times
The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students
I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
Body found off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo
A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.
State Parks goal for reducing Oceano Dunes dust was ‘not even possible.’ So APCD changed it
California State Parks was originally ordered to reduce dust emissions coming from Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by 50%.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
New Times
Central Coast winemakers celebrate their harvest and international acclaim
Fall is crush time for California's wine industry. In San Luis Obispo County, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance celebrates Harvest Wine Month throughout October, while its rising-star sister, the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective, rolls out Harvest on the Coast in November. Most of Paso's 200-plus wineries will...
calcoastnews.com
Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the five most expensive homes sell for in Atascadero the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $965,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past week. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $770,600. The average price per square foot ended up at $404.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $662,750. The average price per square foot was $404.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
