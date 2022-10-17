I would like to offer my understanding on the Pismo clam rebound and provide an alternative to its last great population shrinkage, which some say was caused by the sea otter's return ("Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters," Oct. 13). Experts seemed puzzled that the oldest of the rebounded clams are 10 years old, being unaware of the history of the South County Water Treatment Plant. Ten years ago, a new operation team was given the contract for operation. The previous company operated the facility using heavy chemical dosage; the new team restored it to its designed biological organism procedure. Within a year, I noticed a rebound of the sand crab population along Oceano's beach.

PISMO BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO