ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
New Times

Pismo clams rebound is tied to South County water treatment changes

I would like to offer my understanding on the Pismo clam rebound and provide an alternative to its last great population shrinkage, which some say was caused by the sea otter's return ("Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters," Oct. 13). Experts seemed puzzled that the oldest of the rebounded clams are 10 years old, being unaware of the history of the South County Water Treatment Plant. Ten years ago, a new operation team was given the contract for operation. The previous company operated the facility using heavy chemical dosage; the new team restored it to its designed biological organism procedure. Within a year, I noticed a rebound of the sand crab population along Oceano's beach.
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo

A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire

One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
SANTA MARIA, CA
New Times

The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students

I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy