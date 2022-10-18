ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Ohio health leaders monitoring emerging variants

Projections for a recession are getting worse. But are we already in the middle of one? How is Toledo preparing? Hear what Toledo's mayor has to think. Plus, two local economists weigh in on how complex the economy is for consumers and businesses.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'

TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

State Sen. Teresa Fedor to retire

TOLEDO, Ohio — State Sen. Teresa Fedor, of Toledo, has announced she will retire from the Ohio state Senate. Fedor announced her plans in a letter to the state Senate president Thursday. Sen. Fedor called her retirement, effective Oct. 31, "an extremely difficult decision to make and one that I reached after consulting with family, friends, and colleagues."
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New campaign launched to recruit landlords in Lucas County

Republicans close gaps ahead of midterms, outside Democrats not boosting Tim Ryan much. D.C. Democrats aren't spending much in Ohio's U.S. Senate race. Meantime, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hosting a fundraiser for Rep. Marcy Kaptur tonight in Ohio. Josh Croup speaks with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein about the home stretch of the midterms.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach

Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
MICHIGAN STATE
toledoparent.com

New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022

The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
TOLEDO, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Monroe (MI)

Monroe is the seat of Monroe County in Michigan, United States. It is the largest city in Monroe county, with a population of over twenty thousand. Monroe city is one of the historical places in the state. The city can be inarguably categorized as one of the most friendly tourist...
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
