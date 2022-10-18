Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
13abc.com
Ohio health leaders monitoring emerging variants
Projections for a recession are getting worse. But are we already in the middle of one? How is Toledo preparing? Hear what Toledo's mayor has to think. Plus, two local economists weigh in on how complex the economy is for consumers and businesses.
City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
State Sen. Teresa Fedor to retire
TOLEDO, Ohio — State Sen. Teresa Fedor, of Toledo, has announced she will retire from the Ohio state Senate. Fedor announced her plans in a letter to the state Senate president Thursday. Sen. Fedor called her retirement, effective Oct. 31, "an extremely difficult decision to make and one that I reached after consulting with family, friends, and colleagues."
What's on my ballot? | 2022 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan election guide
TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - is fast approaching, and WTOL 11 is giving you a county-by-county breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot. In Ohio, there are key races for governor and U.S. Senate. A gubernatorial race is also taking center stage in Michigan.
'They're always union brothers': T-shirts sold to benefit families of Ben, Max Morrissey
TOLEDO, Ohio — From creating a fund, to selling raffle tickets to now selling t-shirts and stickers, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of. The union hall has sold over 500 shirts since...
Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia
TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
13abc.com
New campaign launched to recruit landlords in Lucas County
Republicans close gaps ahead of midterms, outside Democrats not boosting Tim Ryan much. D.C. Democrats aren't spending much in Ohio's U.S. Senate race. Meantime, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hosting a fundraiser for Rep. Marcy Kaptur tonight in Ohio. Josh Croup speaks with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein about the home stretch of the midterms.
Ohio leaders speak on congressional districts coming into general elections
TOLEDO, Ohio — The legislative district maps the Ohio Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in July are the same ones Ohio voters are voting in as they did in the May and August primaries. Ohio Republican legislators appealed the decision Friday, and the maps are now going to the U.S....
Mail-in absentee ballots are still being delivered, election officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Michiganders started early voting at the end of September. And Ohioans started last week. But, some may still be waiting for their absentee ballots and the general election is on Nov. 8. Area board of elections officials said some of those absentee ballots are in...
toledo.com
It’s Your Turn, Toledo! Imagination Station Will Attempt to Break a World Record!
The world is full of people who accomplish amazing and astonishing things. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Imagination Station (and YOU!) will become part of that record-breaking list!. But, they aren’t just going to attempt to break a record, they’re going to shatter it! They can’t do it alone! They...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
City council to vote on partnership for Toledo police chief search on Oct. 25
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council on Monday discussed a proposal to search for a new police chief for the Toledo Police Department in partnership with California-based executive search company Ralph Andersen & Associates. Council is expected to vote on the measure at its Oct. 25 meeting. According to...
WTOL-TV
With homelessness continuing to rise in Toledo, community efforts grow to help
Toledo's homelessness numbers have continued to grow steadily. The cold winter months mean shelters see an increase in demand from those in need.
Family of Melvin Thomas Jr. carries on local basketball legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Wednesday, Toledo has seen 49 homicides in 2022. In 25 of those, no suspect has been named. Each of those 49 victims had a life that was cut short, bringing an abrupt and violent end to their story. In the case of 27-year-old Melvin...
Lucas County's 'red' COVID-19 designation blamed on statistical fluke
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County is currently the only county in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois with a red designation according to the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels. But according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, this is because 400 positive at-home tests from schools dating back as far...
wlen.com
Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach
Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022
The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Monroe (MI)
Monroe is the seat of Monroe County in Michigan, United States. It is the largest city in Monroe county, with a population of over twenty thousand. Monroe city is one of the historical places in the state. The city can be inarguably categorized as one of the most friendly tourist...
wlen.com
Adrian Police Department Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Youth Soccer Coach
Adrian, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been arrested in Texas, and charged with a total of 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct. 34-year-old Andrew Olnhausen has been charged as follows:. Four counts...
