FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint; man refuses to leave Burger King: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Oho – Aggravated robbery: Smith Road. A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four males were involved in the robbery. One male wielded an...
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Intoxicated man strolls parking lot without pants: University Heights Police Blotter
At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11, police were told of a man walking -- without pants -- in a parking lot in the area of 13998 Cedar Road. Officers located the man, who was intoxicated. He admitted to urinating on the side of a building. Police arrested the 68-year-old University Heights...
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
Landlord cited for behavior that caused ‘annoyance and alarm’: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 15, police were dispatched to a home regarding a civil matter. A woman told officers that her lease had expired and that she had tried for several months to contact her landlord to renew the lease or make arrangements to leave. On this date, she said,...
Man injured as bullets pepper three cars on Fairhill Road: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 2:15 a.m. Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Fairhill Road to investigate a report of shots being fired. Officers observed that three vehicles had been struck by bullets. Police located a wounded Cleveland man, 21, inside one of the vehicles. Medical attention was summoned and...
Akron store clerk charged in shooting death of bystander during fight with customer
AKRON, Ohio — A clerk accused of accidentally shooting a bystander while involved in a fight another customer is now facing a criminal charge following the 48-year-old victim’s death on Tuesday. Gurninder Banvait, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide, according to police. Jail records do...
In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
Man assaults ex-girlfriend’s new beau in her Berea driveway
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 39, faces possible criminal charges after he attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new new boyfriend in her driveway on Baker Street. The new boyfriend told police Oct. 16 that he had parked in his girlfriend’s driveway. The other man arrived and parked directly behind him. That man confronted the boyfriend because he believed he was still in a relationship with the woman.
Brook Park man, stepdaughter fight concrete worker over vehicles parked in street
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Defiance Avenue man, 53, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter fought a construction worker at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 across the street from their house. Here’s what happened, according to the construction worker, 36: The worker was preparing a driveway for concrete repair when he heard the man complaining about how construction vehicles were “taking up the whole street.”
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
Tires slashed, windshield smashed on bar employee’s car: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Police went to a bar at 12:50 a.m. Oct. 13 regarding a report of a brick tossed through a car’s windshield. The victim was an employee at the bar. She gave police the name of a possible suspect, a man who had been kicked out of the bar earlier that night. Police tried to contact him but were unsuccessful.
Officers follow up on frauds and forgery: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Officers arrested an Oakwood woman at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 6 at her job in Chagrin Falls. She was wanted on a warrant for forgery out of Mayfield Heights. The woman, 20, was turned over to Mayfield Heights police without incident. Fraud: West Washington Street. The village finance department reported Oct....
Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was an innocent bystander
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges. Gurninder Banvait received a court summons on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting,...
Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter
A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
93-year-old woman nearly wires away $200,000 in scam: Mayfield Police Blotter
A 93-year-old resident reported Oct. 15 that she was nearly the victim of a scam after responding to a fake antivirus pop-up message on her computer. She said she called a given number and was told she would be arrested and lose access to her computer if she did not pay $200,000.
After two-year pandemic layoff, Cleveland Heights Police Academy to reopen: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City of Cleveland Heights has announced that, after being closed for the last two years due to the pandemic, its Martin G. Lentz Cleveland Heights Police Academy is set to reopen in 2023, in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The academy, at Noble Road...
Five people shot in Cleveland barbershop, one in critical condition
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Five people were shot at a barbershop on State Road in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, police said. At approximately 3:10 p.m. a man entered IFIXUGLY barber shop, 4497 State Road, and began firing rounds at people inside, according to preliminary information from police. Four men, ranging from...
Street camera alerts police to driver wanted on warrant: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 1:55 a.m. Oct. 15, a Flock camera alerted police that a passing driver was wanted on a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted. Officers found that the driver, a Garfield Heights man, 43, had a gun on his person. Also in the car were a South Euclid woman, 32,...
