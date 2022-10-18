Read full article on original website
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera score 3 touchdowns apiece to lift West Perry past Camp Hill
ELLIOTSBURG— Marcus Quaker and Trent Herrera put on a show during West Perry’s senior recognition game on Thursday against Camp Hill. Together, the two had a hand in all six of the Mustangs’ touchdowns and were able to push their team to a 42-20 victory against the Lions.
Rian Hammaker’s OT goal lifts East Pennsboro girls soccer past Camp Hill, 3-2
Rian Hammaker’s second goal of the game, at the 3:03 mark of overtime, lifted the East Pennsboro girls soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division contest against Camp Hill. Paelyn Bayer notched a first half goal for East Pennsboro (9-7-0), who outshot Camp Hill (10-7-1) by a...
Shadrock Kissto, Samuel Bokoyi lead Harrisburg boys soccer past Middletown and into playoffs
Harrisburg’s boys soccer team is headed to the playoffs. The Cougars punched their ticket with a 3-0 win over Middletown Thursday. Shadrock Kissto had two goals and an assist for the Cougars, and Samuel Bokoyi had a goal and an assist.
Frenzy Five: This week's top high school football matchups
YORK, Pa. — It's Week 9 of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania, so there's no shortage of big games on the docket this week. The FOX 43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division 1 clash between South Western and York High -- a game that will have an impact on both the division title race and the district playoffs.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro football live stream: Watch here
With two weeks left in the Mid-Penn football regular season, every game is important. PennLive will air an important one from the Colonial Division this Friday, as a surging Susquehanna Township team, fresh off a 38-37 thrilling win over Northern York, will travel to East Pennsboro to take on a 4-4 Panthers team.
High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
Mid Penn Bank and HACC are teaming up to provide free college courses for Harrisburg-area students
Mid Penn Bank (MPB) is collaborating with HACC to offer free higher education to its current employees as well as to Harrisburg area high school students interested in pursuing a career in banking. Through the partnership, the first 15 credits of coursework will focus on understanding the financial services industry...
Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
York’s athletic department battles long lasting staffing effects following the pandemic
Prior to the pandemic, various schools were able to find enough staff to fill all their gaps. Many places experienced a shortage of staff following the quarantine that hit in March of 2020. Athletics at York are still being affected by the long lasting effects of the pandemic. Between struggles of finding bus drivers to transport our athletes and searching for coaches before the season starts, student athletes are questioning whether they are going to have a promising season.
Missing York County Woman Located
YORK COUNTY – Authorities say a missing York County woman has been located. 59-year-old Janis Rainer had been last seen on October 17 at her home in Spring Garden Township and was reported missing. Authorities say Rainer has been found and is safe.
Another freezing night in central Pa. could mean Friday morning frost
More overnight freezing temperatures could result in vegetation-killing frost in parts of the midstate, forecasters said. A frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Friday said temperatures were in the low to mid 30s overnight and into early Friday morning. The advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
Harrisburg-area Outback Steakhouse has new co-owner
The Outback Steakhouse in Susquehanna Township has a new proprietor. Bradley Wainwright became the proprietor of the restaurant at 3527 Union Deposit Road on Sept. 26. Wainwright said that as a proprietor he is a 10 % owner. Outback also refers to its proprietors as managing partners. The proprietorship lasts for five years, he said. The previous proprietor moved out of state.
WWE is bringing its holiday tour to Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets
World Wrestling Entertainment, aka the WWE, is coming to central Pa. to help celebrate the holidays. The WWE Live Holiday Tour will come to the Giant Center in Hershey at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and can be purchased at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and...
One injured in late-night Chambersburg shooting
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Chambersburg, Franklin County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Second Street and E. Liberty Street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
