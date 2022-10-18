ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie together shortly before she was murdered

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNiaJ_0id3IQmW00

Newly emerged video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shopping together at a Wyoming Whole Foods on the last day she was seen alive in public.

The surveillance footage obtained Monday by Fox News depicts the couple walking through the parking lot and browsing the aisles of the grocery store on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2021 — the date Petito’s family believes Laundrie killed her.

Laundrie, 23, confessed to killing his 22-year-old girlfriend in a suicide note before taking his own life about a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYWp9_0id3IQmW00
Gabby Petito’s white Ford Transit van pulls into the Whole Foods parking lot around 2:11 p.m.
Jackson PD

In the footage, Laundrie and Petito are seen pulling into the Whole Foods parking lot in Petito’s white Ford Transit van around 2:11 p.m.

They step out of the van and walk across the lot into the store — Petito with her arms crossed in front of her and Laundrie with his hands in his pockets.

Interior surveillance footage, which doesn’t have audio, shows the couple walking through the aisles and shopping for about 15 minutes.

They leave the store and head back across the parking lot to the van, where they sit for about 20 minutes before pulling out onto Highway 89, according to the footage.

Petito’s body was found about 30 miles north of the Whole Foods roughly weeks later. She was found strangled to death in a camping ground near the Grand Tetons on Sept. 19, 2021.

A coroner said he believed she was killed three to four weeks before her body was found and a civil suit filed by her parents earlier this year claims that Laundrie killed their daughter on the evening of Aug. 27.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eT8Jg_0id3IQmW00
Gabby Petito's van is seen leaving the Jackson, Wyo., Whole Foods on Aug. 27, 2021.
Jackson PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009I0m_0id3IQmW00
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are spotted on a surveillance camera leaving the Jackson, Wyo., Whole Foods on Aug. 27, 2021.
Jackson PD

The pair had been traveling across the country together in a converted van before Laundrie strangled Petito to death. Laundrie drove back in the van to his parents’ home in Florida without Petito in September and Petito’s parents soon reported her missing.

The case captured the nation’s attention as investigators searched for Petito and then Laundrie when he too went missing and was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida park.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Instagram Influencer Accused of Murder Telling Cops Boyfriend Stalked Her

Two days before Courtney Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the heart during a domestic dispute, the OnlyFans model told police in the lobby of her luxury Miami high-rise that he was “stalking” her.“I broke up with him…he slept in my elevator room. Which is stalking, but I wouldn’t have ever called the police,” Clenney told a Miami Police officer on April 1 in body-camera footage, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Beast. “He wouldn’t leave me alone.… I want a restraining order.”The Miami State Attorney’s Office alleges that on April 3, the 26-year-old Instagram influencer murdered...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Law & Crime

Mom Arrested and in Danger of Additional Charges After Admitting to ‘Roughly’ Shaking Infant to Get Him to Stop Crying, Cops Say

A Florida woman was recently arrested in connection with allegations of child abuse after a referral by children’s advocates. Brittany White, 24, stands accused of one count of intentional child abuse by the Springfield Police Department, according to an affidavit and complaint obtained by Law&Crime. In a press release,...
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Law & Crime

Dad Stabbed Wife and Cut His Own Throat in Front of Her 10-Year-Old Son in ‘Brutal and Senseless’ Murder-Suicide, Sheriff Says

A 31-year-old man in Florida allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife in front of her three young children before slitting his own throat, in what law enforcement authorities are calling a “tragic murder-suicide.”. Oscar Mercado Salazar and Byanca Cruz Tovar were allegedly arguing about disciplining one of the three children,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says

A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy