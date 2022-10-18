ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins

The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State

For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
CBS Philly

Phillies fans run into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto at San Diego breakfast spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS begins Tuesday night in San Diego, and some fans ran into the Fightins while chowing down on the most important meal of the day. This might be every Philadelphia Phillies fan's dream, running into your favorite players while at breakfast. That's just what happened to some fans from Mount Laurel, New Jersey who took the trip to the West Coast for the start of the series. Gordon Ernst and his family flew to San Diego on a whim and tell CBS3 they had breakfast with some new friends at Breakfast Republic. That's right, we're talking about the Fightins. Even professional baseball players like to go out to breakfast. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto were happy to take some pictures with these Philly fans. Check out the photos below. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him

The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS over the San Diego Padres by a score of 2-0. The highlight of the game was a Kyle Schwarber home run that nearly went 500 feet. The Phillies’ left fielder annihilated a Yu Darvish pitch, sending it 488 feet and into the upper deck of Petco […] The post ‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘That was so sick’: Josh Naylor plays the good sport after Yankee Stadium gives him the business

Josh Naylor is being a good sport despite the rain of boos and jeers from New York Yankees fans he received at Yankee Stadium during Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. Naylor must have seen that coming after he rocked the baby around the bases in Game 4 of the series when he […] The post ‘That was so sick’: Josh Naylor plays the good sport after Yankee Stadium gives him the business appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bryce Harper’s reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot missile vs. Padres is priceless

The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres began their National League Championship Series with Game 1 Tuesday night. In what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper thus far have made the biggest impact. Harper hit a solo home run off Padres starter Yu Darvish in the 4th inning, […] The post Bryce Harper’s reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot missile vs. Padres is priceless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Josh Naylor Comments On Hearing Jeers From Yankees Fans

It’s safe to say that Josh Naylor was prepared to hear it from New York Yankees fans after his baby rocking motion towards Gerrit Cole after his home run in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians season has officially reached its end, and Naylor was unable to...
NEW YORK STATE
MLB

Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
ClutchPoints

‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees

The New York Yankees currently find themselves in a tough situation in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. The AL East champions went down 0-2 in the series after their loss on Thursday. While it was a much better outing for the Pinstripes than Game 1, it still wasn’t enough to get past Houston. One […] The post ‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Former Astros, Yankees legend to throw out first pitch ahead of ALCS

Roger Clemens will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, per Bryan Hoch. Clemens pitched for both the Yankees and Astros during his legendary career. Clemens pitched for New York and Houston in the later stages of his time in the league. […] The post Former Astros, Yankees legend to throw out first pitch ahead of ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
