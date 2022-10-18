Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lenses from woman's eyeMargaret MinnicksNewport Beach, CA
Local Museums Rev Up
The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
5 Questions With Concertmaster Dennis Kim
The Pacific Symphony concertmaster has led orchestras in Hong Kong, Seoul, Finland, and Buffalo, N.Y. So he has clout when he says Orange County has some of the best food in the world. The violinist for Trio Barclay and instructor at UC Irvine and Orange County School of the Arts also spends time in L.A. recording studios making movie and TV soundtracks: “Everything you all watch on the big screen and on Netflix,” he says.
L.A.-based Design-Build Firm LETTER FOUR Partners with CRISPx for Rebranding
LA Architecture and Construction firm unveils new look and messaging. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Design-Build firm LETTER FOUR has collaborated with brand innovation agency CRISPx to revamp their branding and deliver a marketing experience that’s perfectly attuned to client needs. Timed in anticipation of LETTER FOUR’s 12-year anniversary, this extensive project has included an overhaul of the firm’s website, as well as content production geared toward informing clients about the Design-Build process and sharing the team’s expertise.
Free health services coming to Santa Ana and Westminster starting on Oct. 23
Vietnamese Community Health (VCH), a student organization at UCLA will be hosting FREE Health Services on:. For more information, please call (714) 702-5539. VCH aspires to address the issue of preventative health through education, free services, and screenings in the Orange County and greater Los Angeles area. We attempt to accomplish this in three ways: promoting awareness of prevalent health issues affecting low-income families with minimal access to healthcare in southern California; ensuring the growth and expansion of community health by informing and empowering the volunteers and general UCLA members through education and awareness; and collaborating with other health projects from UCLA and the Vietnamese Community of southern California to provide services and host events that would benefit the Vietnamese and other socio-economically disadvantaged communities.
A woman in a night gown went missing in Santa Ana early this morning
Missing Person Rachel Marie Bennett was last seen on 10/19/2022 at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of N Tustin Avenue. She was wearing a pink flower night gown and no shoes. Missing Person: Rachel Marie Bennett (55) Description: Female, 5’08” tall, 200 lbs., blond hair...
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
Manassero Farms honored for 100 years of farming in Orange County
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Manassero Farms on the occasion of their 100-year anniversary of family farming in Orange County. Dan Manassero, owner of Manassero Farms, is part of a third generation farming family. His grandfather, James, started farming in Yorba Linda, CA in 1922. He grew up learning about farming from his grandfather, father and uncle, and now has become one of Orange County’s best certified organic andconventional farmers.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 20, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind...
San Clemente Inventor Synchronizes Puzzles, Timekeeping
Thank you to all who helped to make the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta possible
The St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta Committee Co-Chairs, Jason and Kyeli Roberts and Daniel and Tennille Rozak, would like to give a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all who helped make the Fiesta possible. Throughout the entire Fiesta, we saw countless smiles, warm embraces, and heard joyous laughter of the community at St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress and St. Irenaeus School. There is no way to adequately thank each individual person, who, without his or her help, the Fiesta would never have been possible.
Join Orange County’s annual regional mass notification test on Oct. 20
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 19, 2022) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Oct. 20 with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of...
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 20
Week nine of Orange County high school football begins with five games on Thursday night, Oct. 20. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your teams’ scores with our readers throughout the night on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
Record setting football player Bella Rasmussen hopes to inspire other girls
Bella Rasmussen gains yards in a game this season. (Photo courtesy Doug Franz). Bella Rasmussen of the Laguna Beach High School varsity football team said she hopes other girls can succeed in the sports like she did last week when she became the first girl in California to score two touchdowns in a game, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
Kids from the O.C. Prentice School had a fun adventure at the Pali Institute
Students from The Prentice School in Santa Ana recently spent three days and two nights at Pali Institute, an overnight education facility located in the San Bernardino Mountains near Lake Arrowhead. At Pali, students were able to bond with classmates, unwind with outdoor recreational activities, and engage in a variety of hands-on science classes focused on progressive learning and the natural sciences.
