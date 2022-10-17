Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Missouri
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought
UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
Missouri Judge Dismisses Schmitt’s Lawsuit Against School Board Non-Profit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri Hiker Shares Video of Wild Horse Herd in the Woods
If you go hiking in Missouri, you can expect to run into all kinds of wildlife. Deer, raccoons, snakes if you're unlucky and if you're this Missouri hiker, a herd of wild horses. It wasn't that long ago that we shared video of the wild horse herd that still thrives...
What IDs are now accepted at Missouri polling places?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri. The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must […]
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
What Missouri’s constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Missouri voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1, Amendment 3, Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 mean.
Judges Dismiss Missouri AG Lawsuit
A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson has the details.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Amendment 3 would legalize marijuana use by adults
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Issue. Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to make the possession and recreational consumption of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults in the state. According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, a yes vote on Amendment 3 would "legalize the...
