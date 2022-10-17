ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Chief of Police shares the latest crime statistics. Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear …. Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Belcher Police Chief seeks re-election

BELCHER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is challenging Chief Major Fant for his position as the Village of Belcher’s Chief of Police, but Fant says he is the perfect candidate to continue leading the department. Fant is a certified police officer and says that sets him apart from...
BELCHER, LA
ktalnews.com

Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Pony walks up to emergency room, appears pregnant

Springhill, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency room clerk Lydia Box was sitting at the front desk of Springhill Medical Center on Sunday morning when “one of the housekeepers came running in and said there’s a Shetland pony outside,” Box told KTAL NBC News 6. Susie Goodner, a...
SPRINGHILL, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish Coroner IDs 70-year-old crash victim

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a car crash Monday night. The coroner said 70-year-old James L. Peck of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Salvation Army needs Red Kettle volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The nationwide inflation spike has hit non-profits hard this year, and the Salvation Army of Shreveport is struggling. The non-profit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign needs public help to raise money. This year they have an online platform that makes it easier to volunteer. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport home destroyed in late-night fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in the Queensborough neighborhood late Tuesday. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the emergency call on Grove Ave. and Fair St. around 11:35 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within two minutes. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

Warmth quickly returns with rain early next week

The rather chilly temperatures that we have experienced over the past few days will quickly come to an end Thursday. Above-normal temperatures return Friday with rather windy conditions. Rain still looks promising for the first half of next week. Let the warming begin: Temperatures Wednesday morning did manage to dip...
SHREVEPORT, LA

