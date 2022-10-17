Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
Two children under three were found at the park late Tuesday. Lillian Rose Marter, 10 months, was found dead on the scene, and Ronnie Marter, 23 months, was in critical condition and transported to a hospital, where the toddler later died. Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill …
ktalnews.com
Former Shreveport city employee files whistleblower lawsuit following legislative audit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport. Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Chief of Police shares the latest crime statistics. Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear …. Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Dr. Barbara Simpson seeks Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Barbara Johnson Simpson is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Simpson’s campaign strategy for District 12 focuses on a push for academic challenge and correct placement of students within Caddo Parish....
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
ktalnews.com
Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment complex at Louisiana State Fairgrounds
The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment …. The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat. Dottie Bell says her slogan is, “Let the Bell ring one more time for my sweet babies.”. “I care so...
ktalnews.com
Marshall ISD teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic student
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD teacher’s aide Sara Elizabeth Davis was arrested after being indicted for allegedly abusing a nonverbal autistic student at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. According to Shane McGuire and Geoff Hoover, the attorneys representing the victim and his family, video evidence showed...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
ktalnews.com
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Belcher Police Chief seeks re-election
BELCHER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is challenging Chief Major Fant for his position as the Village of Belcher’s Chief of Police, but Fant says he is the perfect candidate to continue leading the department. Fant is a certified police officer and says that sets him apart from...
ktalnews.com
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
ktalnews.com
Pony walks up to emergency room, appears pregnant
Springhill, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency room clerk Lydia Box was sitting at the front desk of Springhill Medical Center on Sunday morning when “one of the housekeepers came running in and said there’s a Shetland pony outside,” Box told KTAL NBC News 6. Susie Goodner, a...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Coroner IDs 70-year-old crash victim
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a car crash Monday night. The coroner said 70-year-old James L. Peck of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Salvation Army needs Red Kettle volunteers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The nationwide inflation spike has hit non-profits hard this year, and the Salvation Army of Shreveport is struggling. The non-profit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign needs public help to raise money. This year they have an online platform that makes it easier to volunteer. The...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed in late-night fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in the Queensborough neighborhood late Tuesday. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the emergency call on Grove Ave. and Fair St. around 11:35 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within two minutes. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
ktalnews.com
Warmth quickly returns with rain early next week
The rather chilly temperatures that we have experienced over the past few days will quickly come to an end Thursday. Above-normal temperatures return Friday with rather windy conditions. Rain still looks promising for the first half of next week. Let the warming begin: Temperatures Wednesday morning did manage to dip...
