5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County
Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Why you may have received a duplicate ballot in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - If you are a registered voter in Riverside County, you may be wondering why you received two ballots in your mailbox. It's because around 5,000 duplicate ballots were mistakenly mailed out to some voters in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester, the registrar's office confirms.
First cases of Avian Flu confirmed in Riverside County
The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said today, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading.
kcrw.com
Riverside County race between Calvert and Rollins one to watch
It was January of 1993 when Republican Congressman Ken Calvert first took office; Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was at the top of the charts, and President Bill Clinton was enjoying his first term in office. Calvert has represented swaths of inland Southern California that...
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles County to study increase in Latino homeless population
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity,...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
menifee247.com
Ricky Estrada pledges to represent the people
I am Ricky Estrada. I am running to be your Menifee City Council representative. I serve our country and our community as a Military Airman and an educator. I want to represent “We The People'' at City Hall. It’s time to bring “A Fresh Perspective”, and for us all to come together in support of this wonderful city.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
vvng.com
Hesperia man pleads guilty to defrauding his employer over 16 years
BOSTON – A 56-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. The US District Attorney’s Office said Darrell Pike, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
iecn.com
San Bernardino’s first Hispanic Mayor Judith Valles details her family’s experience with segregation and discrimination in the city
Recently, Judith Valles, 89, the first Hispanic mayor of San Bernardino and retired president of Golden West College, sat down with Inland Empire Community News and KVCR to detail her family’s experience with segregation at the infamous Perris Hill Plunge and a local cemetery. Valles, born in 1933, is...
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
rcoe.us
More Than 6,000 Students Receive Free Glasses in Riverside County Schools
Partnership with Vision To Learn leads to more than 25,000 vision screenings in 12 districts during 2021-2022 school year to enhance students’ abilities to focus and learn every day in Riverside County classrooms. Better concentration, the ability to see from the back of the room, and increased confidence in...
citynewsgroup.com
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
mynewsla.com
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
Parolees in San Bernardino Provided A Better Chance Through SBCCD
On Thursday at the Parole Office in the city of San Bernardino, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate the opening of a unique workforce program inside of San Bernardino's Parole Office. The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Cal Trans Work Program is run by the San Bernardino Community College District's Economic Development & Corporate Training team. According to Eduardo Rubio, Workforce Development Manager with the District's EDCT, the onsite office gives formerly incarcerated men a better chance at success. He spoke with KVCR's Rick Dulock just one day after the new office opened downtown.
Families sue SoCal Edison over Fairview Fire in Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility’s negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month near Hemet in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands. “Edison negligently, recklessly...
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
2urbangirls.com
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over child’s death
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the...
foxla.com
Low-income San Bernardino tenants searching for new homes after judge orders building closure
SAN BERNARINO, Calif. - San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits. Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.
