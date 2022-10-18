ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

The Peninsula College Fund Fall Luncheon

For almost two decades, The Peninsula College Fund (PCF) has supported students by providing four-year college scholarships, one-to-one mentorship, and college, internship, and career support. Addressing the imbalance between the lack of resources for aspiring first-generation students, and the Bay Area's demand for a college-educated workforce, the Fund's program focuses...
MENLO PARK, CA
berkeleyside.org

Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Merchants Group Demands City Hall Halt Golden Gate Park Pop-Up Events

A Richmond neighborhood merchants association issued a letter to city officials demanding an end to pop-up events in Golden Gate Park that exclude nearby small businesses. The Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants and Property Owners Association sent the letter in response to two beer garden pop-ups on the park’s John F. Kennedy Drive organized by the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department over the previous two weekends.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Narcity USA

This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco

A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Indian Country Today

Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories

News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D.  Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco is Spending $1.7M on a Public Toilet

Questions are being raised over the price tag of a public toilet in San Francisco. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the single toilet is costing the city $1.7 million. It will be located near 24th Street in Noe Valley's main commercial corridor. Supervisors said they got the funding from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents

A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland street, hub of unhoused RV campers, gets overdue clean-up

OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland took action Wednesday, clearing out a longtime homeless encampment that some say has turned an entire block into a place of lawlessness.It was the East Bay city's latest homeless camp cleanout in the wake of the recent eviction of unhoused residents who were living in the large Wood Street encampment. On Wednesday, crews focused on a block that area business owners say had gotten completely out of control. But as often is the case with Oakland's homeless crisis, there are two sides to the story.Curtis Nagengast owns Melrose Powder Coating company on Pearmain Street. As...
