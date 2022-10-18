Read full article on original website
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
NBC Bay Area
The Peninsula College Fund Fall Luncheon
For almost two decades, The Peninsula College Fund (PCF) has supported students by providing four-year college scholarships, one-to-one mentorship, and college, internship, and career support. Addressing the imbalance between the lack of resources for aspiring first-generation students, and the Bay Area's demand for a college-educated workforce, the Fund's program focuses...
berkeleyside.org
Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
sfstandard.com
Merchants Group Demands City Hall Halt Golden Gate Park Pop-Up Events
A Richmond neighborhood merchants association issued a letter to city officials demanding an end to pop-up events in Golden Gate Park that exclude nearby small businesses. The Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants and Property Owners Association sent the letter in response to two beer garden pop-ups on the park’s John F. Kennedy Drive organized by the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department over the previous two weekends.
This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco
A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
Mayor London Breed frustrated by tech's slow return to San Francisco
Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the pandemic.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
sfstandard.com
‘A Major Shock’: Mayor Breed, SF Budget Analysts Acknowledge Remote Work Is Here To Stay
Mayor London Breed publicly acknowledged this week what many in San Francisco already suspected: the work-from-home trend is here to stay. “Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back,” Breed said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.”
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco is Spending $1.7M on a Public Toilet
Questions are being raised over the price tag of a public toilet in San Francisco. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the single toilet is costing the city $1.7 million. It will be located near 24th Street in Noe Valley's main commercial corridor. Supervisors said they got the funding from...
What is 'Casual Carpool'? Here's why Bay Area commuters are advocating for it to make a comeback
Bay Bridge traffic is creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels, prompting calls for the return of a popular carpool service.
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
Oakland street, hub of unhoused RV campers, gets overdue clean-up
OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland took action Wednesday, clearing out a longtime homeless encampment that some say has turned an entire block into a place of lawlessness.It was the East Bay city's latest homeless camp cleanout in the wake of the recent eviction of unhoused residents who were living in the large Wood Street encampment. On Wednesday, crews focused on a block that area business owners say had gotten completely out of control. But as often is the case with Oakland's homeless crisis, there are two sides to the story.Curtis Nagengast owns Melrose Powder Coating company on Pearmain Street. As...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Hires Private Security Following Recent Shooting Near Campus
It’s been nearly two weeks since a deadly shooting outside some UC Berkeley dorms shook the entire campus and community. In response to the recent crime, the university has hired private security to patrol the area. Some students NBC Bay Area spoke to Thursday said they were feeling a...
