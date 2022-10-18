Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
localocnews.com
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
localocnews.com
Local Museums Rev Up
The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
localocnews.com
Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
L.A.-based Design-Build Firm LETTER FOUR Partners with CRISPx for Rebranding
LA Architecture and Construction firm unveils new look and messaging. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Design-Build firm LETTER FOUR has collaborated with brand innovation agency CRISPx to revamp their branding and deliver a marketing experience that’s perfectly attuned to client needs. Timed in anticipation of LETTER FOUR’s 12-year anniversary, this extensive project has included an overhaul of the firm’s website, as well as content production geared toward informing clients about the Design-Build process and sharing the team’s expertise.
localocnews.com
The SAPD is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 20
The SAPD is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, October 20th in front of their SAPD headquarters over at 60 Civic Center at Boyd Way from 6-8PM. The event will feature fun activities, vehicle displays and of course candy & treats!!!. This is a great, safe event for...
localocnews.com
5 Questions With Concertmaster Dennis Kim
The Pacific Symphony concertmaster has led orchestras in Hong Kong, Seoul, Finland, and Buffalo, N.Y. So he has clout when he says Orange County has some of the best food in the world. The violinist for Trio Barclay and instructor at UC Irvine and Orange County School of the Arts also spends time in L.A. recording studios making movie and TV soundtracks: “Everything you all watch on the big screen and on Netflix,” he says.
localocnews.com
San Clemente Inventor Synchronizes Puzzles, Timekeeping
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Casino Royale Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation to take place November 12, 2022
Purchase your tickets today for “Casino Royale” Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center. The Los Alamitos Community Foundation is a newly established organization that partners with the City of Los Alamitos to...
localocnews.com
Kids from the O.C. Prentice School had a fun adventure at the Pali Institute
Students from The Prentice School in Santa Ana recently spent three days and two nights at Pali Institute, an overnight education facility located in the San Bernardino Mountains near Lake Arrowhead. At Pali, students were able to bond with classmates, unwind with outdoor recreational activities, and engage in a variety of hands-on science classes focused on progressive learning and the natural sciences.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
localocnews.com
Free health services coming to Santa Ana and Westminster starting on Oct. 23
Vietnamese Community Health (VCH), a student organization at UCLA will be hosting FREE Health Services on:. For more information, please call (714) 702-5539. VCH aspires to address the issue of preventative health through education, free services, and screenings in the Orange County and greater Los Angeles area. We attempt to accomplish this in three ways: promoting awareness of prevalent health issues affecting low-income families with minimal access to healthcare in southern California; ensuring the growth and expansion of community health by informing and empowering the volunteers and general UCLA members through education and awareness; and collaborating with other health projects from UCLA and the Vietnamese Community of southern California to provide services and host events that would benefit the Vietnamese and other socio-economically disadvantaged communities.
localocnews.com
A woman in a night gown went missing in Santa Ana early this morning
Missing Person Rachel Marie Bennett was last seen on 10/19/2022 at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of N Tustin Avenue. She was wearing a pink flower night gown and no shoes. Missing Person: Rachel Marie Bennett (55) Description: Female, 5’08” tall, 200 lbs., blond hair...
localocnews.com
Westbound 91 Express Lanes work in O.C. and SR-91 work in Corona expected to cause delays this weekend
Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes this weekend as construction work on the westbound 91 Express Lanes in Orange County will result in lane closures Friday night to Sunday morning. The work on the Orange County side will affect the westbound 91 Express Lanes and the...
localocnews.com
OC Workforce Solutions to host Open House Events for community members, businesses, and organizations
Garden Grove, Calif. (October 18, 2022) – Orange County (OC) Workforce Solutions is hosting a series of open house events to welcome Orange County residents, businesses, and community-based organizations to tour the center, meet staff members, and learn more about the array of career and employer services provided at no cost.
localocnews.com
City to Look Beyond BB&K, Seek Proposals for Legal Services
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Bonnie Peat
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
localocnews.com
Upgrades coming to Seal Beach municipal parking lots in October 2022
Payment equipment upgrades are coming to the municipal paid parking lots in Seal Beach. The parking lots along Main Street currently feature single-space parking meters, which will be removed and replaced with pay stations. The 1st Street, 8th Street, and 10th Street beach parking lots currently have pay stations, which will be upgraded. The pay stations will provide an improved user experience, simplify parking operations, and reduce operating costs.
localocnews.com
Join Orange County’s annual regional mass notification test on Oct. 20
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 19, 2022) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Oct. 20 with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of...
Comments / 0