5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!
Boys & Girls Clubs hosts Annual Awards and Board Installation Luncheon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama hosted its annual awards Thursday at Heron Lakes Country Club. The luncheon recognized community leaders, elected officials, and representatives from the business community for their contributions for the organization. 2022 New Board Member of the Year: Bruce Coldsmith.
Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!
Farm Share Thanksgiving Food Distribution
Representative Salzman in partnership with Farm Share and other community partners is sponsoring a Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday, November 12, 2022, starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last (minimum of 300 families) at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church in Cantonment. “Feeding the community has been one of our office’s...
Your Guide to Trunk-Or-Treat Events in Baldwin County
Who doesn't love Trunk or Treat? Trunks of vehicles outfitted with a spooky theme, fun activities, and candy galore is the perfect time for children. With it being a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treating, most trunk-or-treat events are held at public locations like churches and area businesses.
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
FOX10 teams up with Gilmore for free shred event in Baldwin County this Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Identity Theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country, but there are some things you can do to protect yourself like shredding your personal or sensitive documents. Six months ago we teamed up with Gilmore for our most successful shred event so far when we served over 1,000 cars.
Register to buy a gift for Salvation Army's Angel Tree program before October 26 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadline to register for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program for this holiday season is fast approaching. All applications must be finalized and signed before October 26th.. For more information on the program and how you can apply to become a recipient, click here.
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
Festa Italiana returns this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Festa Italiana returns this weekend to downtown Pensacola. Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and tiramisu. Italian music, prize drawings and a silent auction are all part of the event. This year’s drawing: 1st prize is $1,000, 2nd is $500, and 3rd is $250, all cash prizes. Festa Italiana is our major annual fundraising event. Proceeds are used to supplement our annual charitable donations and scholarships in the Pensacola area.
Baldwin County non-profit needs help giving Christmas gifts to kids in need
A local non-profit needs your help making the holidays bright for children in need in south Baldwin County. Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores provides food and rental assistance to low-income families, but during the holidays, they also hope to give struggling parents one less thing to worry about. Stan...
Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets, even service dogs from stepping foot in the white sand. But some people are not taking it seriously. Steve […]
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
Free FOX10 Shread Event at the Spanish Fort Center this Saturday morning from 7 to 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Identity theft is a serious problem across Alabama that can come in a lot of different ways. “They start opening up loans in their names, they start opening up bank accounts in their names,” said Better Business Bureau Vice President Monde Donaldson. “They also get access to their information so you can be recreated very quickly if you don’t watch out.”
Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary
Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary. Four days in November, six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets in Fairhope, Alabama. Film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries.
Downtown Pensacola’s Series of Events This Fall
Starting in late-October and going into mid-November, O’Riley’s Irish Pub and Sir Richard’s Public House will be holding events to celebrate the Fall season. If you and/or your friends are looking for somewhere to have a drink and have fun, then keep reading. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Halloween...
Pensacola Interstate Fair begins tomorrow: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fall is in the air, and the Pensacola Interstate Fair is set to begin tomorrow, Oct. 20. Kicking off tomorrow, admission for the Pensacola Interstate Fair is only $1, for everyone ages four and up. All midway rides are also $1 each. At 4 p.m., the fair and commercial building open, […]
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
