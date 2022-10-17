ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Artificial turf fields now in the majority for high school football fields

By Adam Shinder, Will Springstead
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNuUP_0id3Ax0300
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller FILE - Rubber particles fly up from the turf, during their home football game in Amsterdam in 2018. Amsterdam replaced its artificial turf in 2021.

HIGH SCHOOLS – It was just 18 years ago that every single high school football field across Section II was natural grass.

When the time finally came that a school opted to put in an artificial turf surface, Amsterdam was the guinea pig.

“We were excited about it,” said Bob Noto, Amsterdam’s athletic director and an assistant football coach at the time. “They weren’t taking as great care of the field as they had in the past. Putting the turf in was going to be a big advantage for our program.”

Getting to that point wasn’t easy. Installation delays meant that on the night the Rugged Rams were set to play their first game on the surface, it still hadn’t been completely filled with rubber pellets.

“They were still putting the pellets out two hours before the game,” Noto said. “They only got like three-quarters of it done. We played on a field that wasn’t even done yet.”

At the time of the move, Amsterdam football was in the midst of one of the great runs of dominance in Section II history, winning six area titles in a seven-year stretch under head coach Pat Liverio, culminating in a Class A state championship in 2005, the year after the turf was installed.

Since Amsterdam opened its turf field at Wilbur H. Lynch Literacy Academy in September 2004 — the surface was since updated in 2021 — turf surfaces have started to take up more and more of the Section II football season.

“Once we got the turf, people saw the advantage and how it cuts down your maintenance costs,” Noto said. “I think it was only a matter of time before everybody started getting turf.”

Friday night, Guilderland High School will open its turf field after multiple delays, making the Dutchmen the 26th out of 53 Section II football programs to have a turf home field. That will put the section above 50% turf fields for the first time in its history.

Niskayuna — playing home games this season at Schenectady High School’s Larry Mulvaney Field and Union College’s Frank Bailey Field, both turf facilities — is set to unveil its renovated stadium with turf next year. And on Tuesday, South Colonie School District residents will vote on whether to approve a $112.5 million capital project that includes putting artificial turf on Ambrosio Stadium’s field.

What once was seen as a luxury is now seen by most as a necessity, especially given artificial turf’s lack of maintenance and the weather in the Northeast.

Guilderland’s capital project that included artificial turf passed comfortably last fall.

“We had a lot of community support,” Guilderland football coach Dan Penna said. “I have to give props to the field hockey and lacrosse programs. They put in the time to initiate the change to turf, and we in the football program got behind it and advocated. We were happy to show the benefits of it.”

On the right turf field, not only can multiple sports play on it, but physical education classes can also use it.

“As we saw with COVID, everyone is trying to get outdoors more,” Penna said. “And with drainage, now you’ve got an area where even if it rains for an hour before, the field will feel dry in 15 minutes.”

What helps artificial turf fields feel dry — and what gives it noticeably more cushion than the previous generation’s AstroTurf — is the cushioning system made from rubber compounds or polyester foam. That has come under a fair amount of scrutiny by people and groups that feel it isn’t safe, and many studies can back that up, but only to a point. Most analysis reveals the studies are limited in scope, and recommends further research be done.

Guilderland has had to be patient this fall, as bad weather and other delays bumped its home debut into late October. Early last week, Guilderland athletic director David Austin said that, ideally, the turf’s debut will be on Tuesday, when the field hockey team is scheduled to host a Section II Class A quarterfinal. That team has used Afrim’s Sports Park in Colonie as its home field, and when the official Class A bracket was released Saturday that was listed as the site of Guilderland’s game against Columbia.

The football team has had “home” games this season twice at Mohonasen and once at Scotia-Glenville while awaiting its new turf field.

The number of large schools without artificial turf is rapidly dwindling, and Saratoga Springs is one of them — with an asterisk. The high school actually has an artificial turf field, but it is not the main field inside its stadium, which is still grass.

Football coach Terry Jones explained that a large capital project that included putting artificial turf on the football field failed shortly after Amsterdam had gotten its turf. When the proposal was brought back for a May 2018 vote, it shifted the turf over to a side field because the dimensions of the main field and track were such that to put turf on it would have required moving the track and home bleachers back toward the school.

“So the idea quickly transitioned into that side field, and so now it’s regulation soccer, regulation lacrosse and field hockey and still has room for teams on the sidelines,” Jones said.

That said, Jones can see the value of artificial turf, but said he’s a grass guy.

“With the progression of the new artificial turf — the old AstroTurf was like playing on concrete — it doesn’t surprise me that a lot of schools are using it,” Jones said. “For schools, it makes a lot of sense. With so many schools having more sports than they once did, and a lot of them are landlocked, they have to do something to get more usage.

“As a coach, and even most of our players, I think we prefer to play on grass,” Jones continued. “There are times when the turf is available, and the kids don’t want to use it. I view our field as a good field. The grass is good, it has a nice sand base to it so it drains very well.”

Penna said grass “can be fun at times,” but he would prefer artificial turf now that there’s more give in it than in the past.

“Especially given our weather changes,” Penna said, “with our grass practice field, we already have to use certain portions of our field so we don’t chew others up.”

.

.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0id3Ax0300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0id3Ax0300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2xIc_0id3Ax0300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPeC2_0id3Ax0300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0twr_0id3Ax0300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0id3Ax0300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hiking trail closing for the season

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Job fairs back in action in Glens Falls

The community room in the basement of Crandall Public Library acts as a hub for many things. At times, it's used for library and city events. At others, it becomes a home for events like the Adirondack Film Festival. On Thursday morning, it was a place for those looking for work.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
TROY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
287
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy