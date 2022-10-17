Read full article on original website
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Goldman Sachs Veteran Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005219/en/ Accelerant incoming Global CFO Jay Green (Photo: Business Wire)
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
helihub.com
Survitec Appoints new CEO
Strengthening the company’s position as the world’s leading Survival Technology solutions partner, Survitec has announced the appointment of Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team...
financefeeds.com
LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
Northmarq Completes Stan Johnson Company Acquisition
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Northmarq, a leader in commercial real estate capital markets, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Stan Johnson Company (SJC), a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Four Pillars Capital Markets (FPCM), a debt/equity intermediary for commercial real estate assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005225/en/ Jeff Weidell, CEO, Northmarq (Photo: Business Wire)
BlueTriton Brands Names Kheri Holland Tillman as Chief Marketing Officer
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BlueTriton Brands (“BlueTriton”), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, announced that Kheri Holland Tillman, a veteran CPG sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005649/en/ Kheri Holland Tillman (Photo: Business Wire)
fundselectorasia.com
Franklin Templeton hires for newly created head of Asia ETF distribution role
Franklin Templeton has appointed Rahul Bhalla to the newly created role of head of Asia ETF distribution, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asian ETF market. Bhalla will work closely with the regional distribution team to drive growth and raise the profile of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business in Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s long-term ETF business strategy for Asia.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
CEO Spotlight: David Barrick – Collaborative Municipal Leader
Collaboration is the key to success in today’s interdependent economy. It begins at the grassroots level — collaboration with your employees, bringing them into your strategic vision as partners. It is also vital in peer-to-peer relationships, as you discover new opportunities for collaboration with businesses in your sector...
John Hairabedian, President and CEO of Hgreg.com, named winner in the10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Hgreg.com announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named John Hairabedian a winner in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards® in the Rising Star category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005270/en/ John Hairabedian, President and CEO of Hgreg.com (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams
Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
salestechstar.com
Austin Tech Veteran Rod Favaron Joins LeanDNA Board of Directors
LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, announced that software entrepreneur and leader Rod Favaron has joined its board of directors. Recently named among Inc. Magazine’s top 5000 fastest growing companies, LeanDNA’s inventory optimization and execution platform is solving the execution gap in the global supply chain. LeanDNA synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical industries to resolve critical inventory issues.
Microsoft’s remote-work-friendly CEO puts his finger on the big problem with working from home
Managers and workers have the opposite opinions of remote work, Satya Nadella says, but the data doesn’t lie.
Chain Reaction: C.H. Robinson’s Steve Raetz on Solving Supply Chain Logistics Problems with Technology
Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Steve Raetz, director, research and market intelligence of C.H. Robinson, discusses how the company’s technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers’ businesses. Name: Steve Raetz Title: Director, Research and Market Intelligence Company: C.H. Robinson What does C.H. Robinson bring to the table? C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and industries. With $28 billion in freight under...
salestechstar.com
CloudBees Appoints Lynne Doherty to Board of Directors
CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, announced the appointment of Lynne Doherty, president of worldwide field operations at Sumo Logic, to its board of directors. “We are pleased to welcome Lynne as a new board member at CloudBees,” said Anuj Kapur, president and CEO, CloudBees. “We look forward...
ffnews.com
Hogan Lovells launches its FinTech Mentor Program for 2023
Hogan Lovells has today launched its annual FinTech Mentor Program, now in its sixth year, and now open to a new 2023 intake. The program, previously known as the Global FinTech Mentor and Momentum Program, has to date invested more than a million pounds in supporting over 30 FinTechs – providing each with up to £25,000 in free legal and regulatory consulting services. The 2023 program is open to FinTechs at any stage of development, from start-ups to more established growth players.
Aaron Mitchell Finegold Joins Kingsley Gate Partners as Chief Marketing Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide, today announced that Aaron Mitchell Finegold has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. Based in San Francisco, he will oversee the firm’s full-funnel marketing strategy, external communications, and investment in business-critical capabilities such as experimentation, marketing automation, and measurement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005855/en/ Aaron Mitchell Finegold, Kingsley Gate Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC
Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
Symetra Aligns Retirement Distribution Under Two Channel Leaders
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Signaling a continued commitment to investing in its retirement distribution channels to meet the needs of a changing market landscape, Symetra Life Insurance Company announced the promotion of Dayna Cerrone to vice president, channel head for the bank and wirehouse channels, a new role. Ms. Cerrone joins Kevin McGarry, vice president, independent broker-dealer (IBD) channel, in leading Symetra’s core distribution channels. The executives report to Andrew Farrell, senior vice president, Retirement Sales, Distribution and Marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005879/en/ Dayna Cerrone, VP, Channel Head, Bank and Wirehouse Channel, Symetra (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Vista Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Avalara
Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, announced the completion of its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, in partnership with institutional co-investors, for $93.50 per share in cash.
