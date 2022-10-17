Read full article on original website
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns On Monday Night Raw To Manage Current Star
He can do some things. There have been a lot of stars throughout WWE’s history and some of them have become legends of the industry. You know these stars when you see them and it can mean something to see them show up again after a long absence. That was the situation again this week, as a legend showed up in a new role in an effort to build up a younger star.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
PWMania
First Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina has been announced. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This is a non-title match, but it has the potential to lead to another title shot for Bayley. Belair...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at age 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq this” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Here is the statement:
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
411mania.com
Omos Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Omos and MVP will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The two will be there to confront Braun Strowman, similar to last week’s show. The lineup for Smackdown includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Champion Appearing On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Oklahoma City, OK and it will continue the build for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield is set to appear on Raw tonight. JBL appeared on WWE programming last month during an episode of SmackDown when Baron Corbin got into his limo.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Discusses The White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given some insight into the planning that led to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, “The Game” said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Explains Why Two Notable Names Left WWE NXT
William Regal played a big role in WWE NXT as he was a scout and a key member of the talent relations department and acted as the GM from 2014 through 2012. Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal spoke about Juice Robinson and Sami Callihan’s decision to leave the company.
