Arvin, CA

The Outlets at Tejon host Halloween family fun with Cinema Under the Stars

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Outlets at Tejon in Arvin is bringing back Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition on Saturday, October 29th.

The Halloween fun starts at 4:00 pm with trick-or-treating at participating Outlet retailers. Then, visitors can enjoy some dinner at Tony’s Pizza , or pick up some treats from a concession stand hosted by The League of Dreams , a local nonprofit organization that helps give children with disabilities the chance to train at and play sports.

The evening will culminate in a screening of Tim Burton’s 1993 animated classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” While the movie is intended to be spooky family fun, parents should be advised that it is a PG movie and some of the imagery might be too much for very young children .

Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon, encourages guests to come in their favorite Halloween costumes.

“This event has always been a great way for families to celebrate Halloween together in a safe, charitable, and festive environment,” said Bland.

For more information about the Outlets at Tejon or Cinema Under the Stars, please visit the Outlets at Tejon website .

