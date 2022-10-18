Editorial: China policy U-turn

The Biden Administration has made one of the most sweeping policy U-turns in recent history. After giving China most-favored nation-trade status and opening the door for inclusion in the World Trade Organization the U.S. has all but declared economic war with China.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced rules meant to deny China access to advanced computer chips or the equipment and expertise to make semiconductors on their own.

This once unlikely act was necessary because of China’s increasingly aggressive military threats to the island of Taiwan. Advanced computer chips are the key to high-tech military hardware. With China announcing itself as a potential adversary, it is foolish to provide them with the components needed for the most lethal weapons.

U.S. companies will need a license from the Commerce Department to ship any technology to China. Foreign firms that use American technology, which includes all technology manufacturers outside of China, will need U.S. permission to send products to China. Breaking the U.S. order will end a foreign company’s access to American technology.

As of 2021 the Congressional Research Service shows $258 billion of direct investment in China by U.S. corporations.

Since business ties with China were established, a steady increase in U.S. investment in Chinese manufacturing capabilities built upon this capital.

But new investment has slowed to a trickle as hostilities between China and the U.S. increased.

In the aftermath of 100 percent losses on foreign investment in Russia, U.S. corporations will no longer put capital at risk in politically hostile locations.

President Biden has said four times that U.S. troops would protect Taiwan in the event of attack by China. The reiterated assertion is recognition of how important advanced semiconductors are to modern life.

Taiwan is where the most advanced computer chips in the world are manufactured. American design and equipment is involved, but the fabrication plants are all in Taiwan. It’s wise for the administration to back presidential rhetoric with pointed policy that may awaken China to the consequence of threats to Taiwan and aid and comfort to Russia.

There has been tough talk about China from many politicians but none has come close to the tough tactics President Biden has ordered. Actions speak louder than words in geopolitics and the President is walking his talk. It’s the right decision.