Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
‘Terrible Message’: New York City Tech Chief Reportedly Carries Gun to Work
New York City’s chief technology officer, Matt Fraser, reportedly regularly carries a gun to work, a move that’s directly at odds with Mayor Eric Adam’s outspokenness on the Supreme Court’s decision that gutted gun laws in the state. The code of conduct for the city’s previous tech infrastructure department prohibited carrying guns on the department’s property, vehicles, and equipment—but it’s unclear what the current policy allows. Adams combined the former Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications with several other offices to create the Office of Technology & Innovation that Fraser heads. The mayor’s spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak, said Frase is “a seasoned veteran of the NYPD and has had a license to carry for nearly a decade,” but disputed that he has “openly carried” a gun since assuming his role. Fraser worked for the NYPD as a civilian, most recently as its chief information officer.Read it at New York Daily News
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he is facing an array of ongoing legal investigations. Here's an overview of where they stand.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0