New York City’s chief technology officer, Matt Fraser, reportedly regularly carries a gun to work, a move that’s directly at odds with Mayor Eric Adam’s outspokenness on the Supreme Court’s decision that gutted gun laws in the state. The code of conduct for the city’s previous tech infrastructure department prohibited carrying guns on the department’s property, vehicles, and equipment—but it’s unclear what the current policy allows. Adams combined the former Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications with several other offices to create the Office of Technology & Innovation that Fraser heads. The mayor’s spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak, said Frase is “a seasoned veteran of the NYPD and has had a license to carry for nearly a decade,” but disputed that he has “openly carried” a gun since assuming his role. Fraser worked for the NYPD as a civilian, most recently as its chief information officer.Read it at New York Daily News

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO