chevv
3d ago
Portland is in trouble due to progressive liberal socialist democrats that are trying to change Portland as well as America. This year mid term election will hopefully turn the tables on and these Democrats
Brenda207
3d ago
You can thank the Democrats for the crime, inflation and no fuel to keep our homes warm. Socialism is the disease and it’s killing all of us, specially seniors !
TRAMPLING AT THE ZOO!
3d ago
"Diversity is our greatest strength! " How ridiculous and twisted is that statement? Typical leftist rhetoric. People are stronger unified with the people they belong to. Multiculturalism does nothing but delude all culture.
mainepublic.org
Providers say progress is being made to address homelessness, but more housing is needed
Housing advocates and service providers say they're making progress in responding to homelessness in Maine, but that the state and local communities need to build much more housing in the years ahead. At a conference in Portland on Thursday, MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan said that the state is spearheading a...
Portland wrapping up year in housing peer city network
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is well into a year-long relationship with cities of similar size from across the country as they all try to make housing more available. Martha Galvez runs NYU's Furman Center for Housing Solutions. As NEWS CENTER Maine first reported in April, Portland...
Jail limitations put officers and civilians at risk, Portland police say
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said Friday that the tightening of the Cumberland County Jail's acceptance policy put officers and civilians at risk this week when a suspect who would've typically been accepted to the jail was denied, leading police to release him. The jail...
mainepublic.org
Avesta Housing builds 52-unit apartment complex for asylum seekers in South Portland
South Portland will soon be home to a 52-unit apartment building that will provide housing for asylum seeking families, many of whom are currently staying in motels and shelters. But some housing advocates say the new space is just a drop in the bucket. Avesta Housing is overseeing construction of...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
WMTW
Portland police chief: Intake policies at Cumberland County Jail have negative impact to public safety
PORTLAND, Maine — Police claim Steven Gruerman from Appleton was stopped on Riverside Street for operating without a license and operating under the influence. He was brought to Portland police headquarters where Gruerman was issued citations for the driving offenses. During his citations, he threatened to harm officers and blow up the police station.
newscentermaine.com
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Oct. 2. Witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
'Right to Repair' progresses as automakers push back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WPFO
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
How a program in Portland is helping local seniors stay active and find community
PORTLAND, Maine — It's hard to beat autumn afternoons in Maine. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, that sentiment was clear, as locals and tourists climbed aboard Casco Bay Lines' Wabanaki ferry for a three-hour mailboat ride. Sitting among the crowd, wrapped in seasonal jackets and listening to the steady hum...
Drought conditions in Maine clear up
MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Bath official warns against ignoring the ‘missing middle’ in Maine housing policy
The number of local landlords is dropping in Bath, a worrisome sign that corporate entities are buying up Maine properties, the head of Bath Housing said Monday. In 2015, Bath Housing worked with 77 local landlords, a number that has dropped to fewer than 45 now, Debora Keller, Bath Housing executive director told a state housing commission.
Boothbay region voters to decide if water department can continue adding fluoride
BOOTHBAY, Maine — Anna Christina Rogers is a dog owner and massage therapist, and she is leading the charge to remove fluoride from her town's local water source. Rogers said fluoride is a medication that residents have no choice but to drink. "People should have a choice, and it...
One Person is Dead in What Lewiston Police say was a Murder
Lewiston Police are investigating the murder of a person whose body was found during a robbery call. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police received a report of a suspected robbery just before 7:30 Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston and, as part of their investigation, found a deceased man. WGME-TV reports the body was found at 70 River Street, which is a few doors down from the original complaint.
WGME
Androscoggin County wants to build dozens of modular homes for homeless
AUBURN (WGME) – Androscoggin County is exploring a new way to house the homeless just in time for winter. Officials want to build dozens of modular houses, kind of like tiny homes, which could be completed in just a few days. There are only a few shelters in the...
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
