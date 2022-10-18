ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

chevv
3d ago

Portland is in trouble due to progressive liberal socialist democrats that are trying to change Portland as well as America. This year mid term election will hopefully turn the tables on and these Democrats

Brenda207
3d ago

You can thank the Democrats for the crime, inflation and no fuel to keep our homes warm. Socialism is the disease and it’s killing all of us, specially seniors !

TRAMPLING AT THE ZOO!
3d ago

"Diversity is our greatest strength! " How ridiculous and twisted is that statement? Typical leftist rhetoric. People are stronger unified with the people they belong to. Multiculturalism does nothing but delude all culture.

